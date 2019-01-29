Lady Panthers top 'Jills 39-26

Madison Carline just wouldn’t let Berwick fall to rival Patterson Friday at Berwick, as she willed the Lady Panthers to a 39-26 win.

The senior had 19 points to lead Berwick (6-16, 3-6).

Patterson (7-20, 1-7) grabbed an 8-7 first quarter lead, but Berwick regrouped to take a 19-16 advantage into halftime.

Carline led the Panthers with eight points, while Arianna Jones had seven in the first half. Alayah Williams led the Lumberjacks with six points.

In the third quarter, Berwick extended the lead to 21-16 with back-to-back steals and layups.

That’s when Carline really put her imprint on the game with another steal and layup for a 23-16 lead with 3:30 left in the third quarter. Carline started to control the game with her dribble as Berwick looked to work clock with the lead.

The senior then caught a full-court pass and raced in for a basket to extend the lead to 27-18 with 1:36 left in the third.

Patterson got a basket at end of the quarter but trailed Berwick 27-20 after three quarters.

“Madison does this for us every game,” Berwick Assistant Coach Derek Ribardi said. “She is one of the best players in the district. I wish I had her after this year. She’s one of the few top athletes that chose to play basketball here.”

Jones opened the fourth quarter with a jumper, and Berwick began to press, adding a steal and layup for a 30-20 lead with 6:44 remaining.

With Berwick playing keep-away and with Patterson’s limited bench, the Panthers cruised to the victory.

“They got tired and our point guard played hurt, so Berwick’s little guard (Carline) had her way,” Patterson Assistant Coach Trevor Richard said. “But we played pretty good until we got tired in the second half.”

Leaders for Patterson were Paul with seven points and eight rebounds, while Alayah Williams had six points, a rebound and a steal. De’Asha Williams had five points, three rebounds and a blocked shot, and Zorrie Spain had six points with two steals. LaNashia Firmin rounded out the scoring with two points.

Other top Berwick scorers were Jones, 11; Maci Broussard and Lauren Skinner, four each; and Tia Whitehead, one.

Patterson will continue district play Tuesday when it hosts David Thibodaux.

Berwick will return to action Tuesday when it travels to face Highland Baptist in nondistrict play.

Lumberjacks defeat

Panthers

The Patterson Lumberjacks won their sixth straight contest as they defeated the Berwick Panthers 63-44 in District 8-3A action at Berwick Friday.

Patterson led 12-10 after a quarter, 31-21 at halftime and 55-31 after three quarters of play. Berwick outscored Patterson 13-8 in the final period.

Kai Schexnayder led Patterson with 23 points. Other Patterson scorers were Tyrone Tillman, nine; Austin Harden, eight; James Gash, six; Kyler Paul, five; Elijah Williams and Tron Clark, four each; and Dajon Richard and Louis Jones, two apiece.

Dayton Clark led Berwick with 26 points. Other Berwick scorers were Hunter Seneca and Blain Louviere, five points each; Jamerson Williams, three; Hilton Span and Chris Jones, two apiece; and Keon Carbin, one.

Berwick (1-22, 1-6) will return to action Tuesday when it travels to face Highland Baptist in nondistrict action.

Patterson (14-7, 6-1) will return to action Tuesday when it hosts David Thibodaux in league play.

Additional reporting by Review Sports Editor Geoff Stoute.