Lady Eagles win Brusly's tournament

Central Catholic High School won Brusly’s Tournament Saturday after finished the event with a 4-0 mark.

The Lady Eagles defeated Brusly Thursday before topping Catholic-Pointe Coupee, St. John and University Lab to win the event.

Against Brusly, Central Catholic won 2-0 (25-13, 25-13), while against Catholic-Pointe Coupee, Central Catholic won 2-0 (25-14, 25-13). The Lady Eagles topped St. John 2-0 (25-19, 25-21) and defeated University Lab 2-0 (25-21, 24-26, 15-3).

No individual stats were submitted.

Central Catholic (8-4) will return to action Tuesday when it hosts Dominican.

Berwick is winless

at HLB Tourney

The Berwick Lady Panthers finished 0-4 at H.L. Bourgeois’ tournament.

Berwick fell to Assumption and South Lafourche Thursday, and on Saturday, the Lady Panthers dropped contests to Archbishop Chapelle and Thibodaux.

Thursday, Berwick fell to Assumption 2-0 (25-10, 25-10), while the Lady Panthers also dropped a 2-0 (25-16, 25-18) decision to South Lafourche Thursday.

Saturday, Berwick fell to Archbishop Chapelle 2-0 (25-13, 25-15) and fell to Thibodaux 2-0 (25-23, 25-23).

Berwick (0-5) will return to action Tuesday when it travels to face Catholic High-New Iberia.