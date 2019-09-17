Central Catholic High School's Ava Nicar
(The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
Berwick High School's Ella Hover
(The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
Lady Eagles win Brusly's tournament
Central Catholic High School won Brusly’s Tournament Saturday after finished the event with a 4-0 mark.
The Lady Eagles defeated Brusly Thursday before topping Catholic-Pointe Coupee, St. John and University Lab to win the event.
Against Brusly, Central Catholic won 2-0 (25-13, 25-13), while against Catholic-Pointe Coupee, Central Catholic won 2-0 (25-14, 25-13). The Lady Eagles topped St. John 2-0 (25-19, 25-21) and defeated University Lab 2-0 (25-21, 24-26, 15-3).
No individual stats were submitted.
Central Catholic (8-4) will return to action Tuesday when it hosts Dominican.
Berwick is winless
at HLB Tourney
The Berwick Lady Panthers finished 0-4 at H.L. Bourgeois’ tournament.
Berwick fell to Assumption and South Lafourche Thursday, and on Saturday, the Lady Panthers dropped contests to Archbishop Chapelle and Thibodaux.
Thursday, Berwick fell to Assumption 2-0 (25-10, 25-10), while the Lady Panthers also dropped a 2-0 (25-16, 25-18) decision to South Lafourche Thursday.
Saturday, Berwick fell to Archbishop Chapelle 2-0 (25-13, 25-15) and fell to Thibodaux 2-0 (25-23, 25-23).
Berwick (0-5) will return to action Tuesday when it travels to face Catholic High-New Iberia.