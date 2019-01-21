'Jacks defeat Hornets in OT

Patterson Coach Ryan Taylor and Franklin Coach Alexis Rack knew one thing after watching tape of each other’s teams: it was going to be a barn-burner.

The teams didn’t disappoint the fans that filed into Patterson’s gym Friday night as Patterson topped Franklin 53-44 in overtime.

“Once I got a good at their tape, I knew it would be this type of game,” Taylor said. “I knew it would be close and physical, and that’s before adding the longtime rivalry.”

Rack looked at the tape and remembered the battles the teams had while members of the same district.

“We both know the history and what games like this do for teams before district play starts,” Rack said. “That’s why we kept the game as part of our non-district schedules.”

Patterson (11-7) led 9-8 after the first quarter, and Franklin (12-9) took an 18-17 lead into halftime.

The second half continued the same script with the game tied at 30 after the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Franklin took its biggest lead at 36-30 with 5:58 remaining. The Hornets’ J’Michael Gray hit a 3-pointer and converted a 3-point play, adding a free-throw after being fouled on a made basket.

Patterson answered with a jumper by Kai Schexnayder with 5:35 remaining for a 36-32 Franklin lead. Elijah Williams added a free-throw to cut Franklin’s lead to 36-33 at the 4:24 mark.

Franklin continued to push, adding a big offensive rebound and put-back layup for a 38-33 lead with 3:36 left in the game.

That’s when Schexnayder hit a 3-pointer pull Patterson within 38-36 with 2:51 to play.

Williams hit two free-throws to tie the game at 38 with 2 minutes remaining, but Franklin’s Brayden Ward got a steal and a layup at the 1:36 mark to give the Hornets’ a 40-38 edge.

Patterson was called for a backcourt violation, and after a Franklin timeout, Patterson’s Tyrone Tillman got a layup after a Williams steal and assist to tie the game at 40 with 55 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Patterson fouled Gray with 37 seconds to play, and he missed both free-throws.

Patterson called timeout with 29 seconds to play, but Schexnayder missed a 3-point attempt, and Tillman missed a tip-in. Franklin’s desperation 3-point attempt at the final buzzer was no good.

In the overtime period, Patterson grabbed the lead at 42-40 on a Tillman tip-in at the 3-minute mark.

Franklin didn’t convert on its possession, and Williams got an offensive rebound and put-back to extend the lead to 44-40 with 2:06 left in overtime.

The Hornets got 1-of-2 free-throws from Kylan Peters with 1:33 left to cut the ‘Jacks’ lead to 44-41.

Franklin started intentional fouling, and Patterson made enough free-throws down the stretch to hold off Franklin.

Schexnayder led Patterson in scoring with 18 points, while Williams and Tillman had 12 and 10 points, respectively. Dajon Richard chipped in eight points and Louis Jones had five points to round out the scorers.

Gray led Franklin with 15 points, while Travis Zeno also reached double figures with 11.

Patterson will return to action Tuesday when it travels to face Abbeville in District 8-3A play.