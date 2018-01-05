Holden steps down as Berwick football coach

Following the best two-year run in Berwick High School football during approximately the past 20 years, Berwick High School football Coach Eric Holden has tendered his resignation, effectively immediately.

Holden, who commuted from the Baton Rouge area to his job at Berwick, confirmed Wednesday that he submitted his resignation a day earlier, citing a need to be there for his daughter, who he said needed him at home.

“I enjoyed my time at Berwick,” he said. “It was a blessing. I loved the kids and the parents and the whole town. Everything was great.”

Holden’s departure marks the Tri-City area’s third head coaching change this offseason. Patterson already has replaced head coach Ryan Stewart with Don Jones (story coming Monday), while Morgan City Coach Eric Howard said he was relieved of his duties following the season.

“Coach came in and did what he said he was going to do,” Berwick High Principal Paul Broussard said of Holden. “He took us to the playoffs two years in a row, so for that, I’m thankful for that. I think the whole community’s thankful.”

Holden leaves after leading Berwick to St. Mary Parish’s best season in 2017.

In two years leading the Berwick program, Holden had a combined 16-7 mark. He led the Panthers in back-to-back seasons after a 20-year drought, including the team’s first playoff win this season in 20-plus years.

“I’m real proud of the work that we did. The kids gave great effort, and it was a community effort, and everyone did a great job. I’m proud of everyone.”

In the 2016 season, his first with the team, Berwick improved upon a 3-7 mark from a year before with an 8-4 record. Among the signature wins that season was the squad’s first win against Patterson in 20 years and another victory against E.D. White for the first time in years. Berwick’s season ended with a first-round loss to Brusly High School.

In his second season and with a beefed up schedule, Holden produced nearly the same record as his squad finished the regular season with a 7-4 mark and entered the postseason as the No. 11 seed. Berwick defeated No. 22 Eunice 34-14 before falling in the second round to eventual state champion West Feliciana 38-12.

In 2017, Berwick’s losses were to eventual Division IV runner-up Isidore Newman, eventual 3A semifinalist Kaplan, Class 3A playoff team Patterson and West Feliciana.

The Panthers also defeated Northwest, who advanced to the Class 3A quarterfinals.

Among the players to ink scholarships under Holden’s watch was recent LSU signee Kenan Jones, a standout wide receiver for the Panthers.

Holden also was the school’s athletic director, but Berwick announced just before winter break that Heather Templet, who serves as the school’s volleyball, softball and powerlifting head coach, will be the school’s Acting Athletic Director for the spring semester. Broussard said the next football coach then will take over the athletic director’s role.

“We’ve still got plenty of talent left, so the hunt is on,” Broussard said. “We’re going to try to get a good coach in here to keep developing that talent and keep us winning.”

As for his next move, Holden said he would remain in coaching but would be looking for something closer to the Baton Rouge area.