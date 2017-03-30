HMS Tigers: Four pitchers on a five-hitter for win

CENTERVILLE _ Four pitchers combined on a five-hitter, lifting the Hanson Memorial Tigers to a 12-3 District 7-1A win over the Centerville Bulldogs here Wednesday at the CHS Field.

Brock Broussard, Skylar Fitch, Brian Sonnier and Peyton Trahan all saw mound duty as the Tigers pulled out the 12-3 win.

Broussard worked two frames, giving up no runs on no hits with two strikeouts and one walk.

Fitch pitched two scoreless innings, yielding one hit while fanning three.

Sonnier also went two frames, surrendering two runs on one hit with three walks.

Trahan worked one inning, allowing one run on three hits with one walk.

L. Broussard went the distance for the Bulldogs, throwing seven innings, allowing 12 runs (4 earned) on 12 hits with three walks.

Leading hitters for the Hanson Tigers were: Luke Lancon, 4 for 4, 3 runs, RBI; Payton Trahan, 1 for 4, 4 RBI; Ashton Cocoran, 1 for 1, run; Chase Mensman, run; Jack Vaccarella, 1 for 2, 2 runs; Luke Rodriguez, run; Noah Judice, 1 for 3, run, 2 RBI; Kade Daigle, 1 for 4, run; Brock Broussard, 1 for 4, 2 RBI and Brian Sonnier, 1 for 3, 2 runs.

Leading hitters for Centerville included: M. LeBourgeois, 1 for 3; G. Burgess, 1 for 4, 2 RBI; L. Broussard, 2 for 3, RBI; P. Nash, 1 for 3; M. Frederick, run and D. Martin, 2 runs.

Hanson finished with 12 runs on 12 hits with one error while Centerville collected three runs on five hits with nine errors.

HANSON 3, VERMILION CATHOLIC 2

Spencer Bishop earned the mound victory, leading the Hanson Memorial Tigers to a 3-2 District 7-1A victory over the Vermilion Catholic Eagles Tuesday at Amar Lancon Field.

Bishop outdueled Gage Trahan and Matt Fontenot of Vermilion Catholic for the win on the hill.

Bishop went seven complete innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits with five strikeouts and two walks.

Trahan started on the hill for VC, lasting five frames, giving up two runs on four hits with eight strikeouts and four walks. Fontenot worked one inning, allowing one run on one hit with 2 strikeouts.

Vermilion Catholic built a 2-0 lead in the top half of the second inning before Hanson Memorial plated one run in the bottom of the frame, trimming VC’s lead to 2-1.

In the bottom half of the fifth inning, Hanson Memorial knotted the game at 2-2 with one run.

Hanson struck for the game-winning run in the bottom half of the six inning, securing the 3-2 District 7-1A victory over Vermilion Catholic.

Leading hitters for Hanson were: Luke Lancon, 1 for 4, run; Chase Mensman, 2 for 2, run, RBI; Luke Rodriguez, 1 for 3, double; Kade Daigle, run and Brock Broussard, 1 for 3, double.