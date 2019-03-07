Hamilton Christian defeats CCHS 55-42

Entering Tuesday’s Division IV semifinal contest, No. 3 Hamilton Christian was making its third appearance in as many years at Burton Coliseum, while Central Catholic was in its first semifinal appearance in 18 years.

Ultimately, a lack of semifinal experience proved to be Central Catholic’s downfall as Hamilton Christian (27-10) shot better in a facility much bigger than a high school basketball gym en route to a 55-42 victory.

The Warriors connected on 41 percent of their field goals, while Central Catholic made 33.3 percent.

More telling, though, the Eagles (22-10) were 0-for-15 from the three-point line, while Hamilton Christian made six three pointers, two of which came in a third-quarter run that ultimately sealed the game and a finals berth for the Lake Charles school. It will face top-seed and two-time defending champion Lafayette Christian, who overcame an upset bid by Opelousas Catholic to advance to the finals.

“I thought we played hard,” Central Catholic Coach Ree Case said. “We just could not put enough possessions (together) in a row offensively, and then we had couple breakdowns on defense. They got a lead, and we just couldn’t catch them.”

While Central Catholic trailed just 24-18 at halftime, Hamilton Christian took a 31-20 lead early in the third quarter after Zion Stewart connected on a three pointer with a little less than 6 minutes remaining, and then Hamilton Christian converted a layup off a turnover for a 31-20 lead with 5:25 remaining.

The closest the Eagles would get the rest of the way in the third quarter was seven points on two occasions, the last when Taylor Blanchard converted a three-point play at the free-throw line with about 3:12 remaining to cut Central Catholic’s deficit to 34-27.

Hamilton Christian ended the quarter ahead 39-27 after a three-pointer by Nick Forsyte with about 2:10 remaining gave the Warriors their final points of the period.

“The third quarter, we came out, and they hit a couple of shots,” Case said. “We leave a guy wide open in the corner, and he hits a three, and then (Zion Stewart), who is a really good shooter, we leave him wide open in the top of the key in transition and he hits a three, so it goes from four or six (points) to 11 that fast and just couldn’t catch them. … We couldn’t make enough shots in a row to cut the lead.”

Hamilton Christian Coach Dexter Washington said the three-point shot is part of the Warriors’ offensive philosophy.

“That’s our game,” he said.

Washington said he has confidence in his players that when they shoot three-pointers, they will make them.

In the fourth quarter, the lead grew to as much as 18 at 53-35 when Stewart connected on two free throws after being fouled with 1:36 remaining.

Defensively, Hamilton Christian limited Central Catholic’s leading scorer this season, Brooks Thomas, to just two points. He added two assists and six steals.

Washington credited Adrian Brown’s play against Thomas on defense.

“Adrian did a superb job,” Washington said.

D.J. Lewis had a solid day against the smaller Warriors as he recorded a double-double with 18 points and 14 rebound. He added one assist and two steals.

Central Catholic never led and the game was tied just once at 2 after Davidyione Bias’ bucket.

However, Stewart responded with a three-pointer for a 5-2 Hamilton Christian lead, and the Warriors’ advantage would swell to 17-6 at the end of the first quarter following a free-throw by Corbin Mcentire.

Central Catholic responded in the second quarter, though, as the Eagles outscored Hamilton Christian 12-7.

Lewis’ put back off an offensive rebound with about a minute left cut Central Catholic’s lead to 21-18, but Hamilton Christian closed the quarter’s scoring with a three-pointer with about 30 seconds remaining to increase its lead to 24-18 at halftime.

“We switched and went (to a) zone, which I really thought turned the game,” Case said.

However, he said the lead should have been smaller, but the Eagles missed two layups on consecutive possessions just before halftime.

Washington said his team didn’t “collapse” in the second quarter when the Eagles made their run.

“We kept the lead,” he said. “We went into halftime, and our thoughts were everybody has to go to the boards. Everybody has to rebound, and I thought we did a better job the second half rebounding.

“We got some loose balls, and as the game progressed, I think the pressure became on them, and they started shooting some shots that we hadn’t seen them shoot before and we started getting down there and rebounding,” Washington added.

Other Central Catholic contributors were Elijah Swan, eight points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal; Blanchard, seven points, nine rebounds, one assist and two steals; and Davidyione Bias, seven points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Brown and Michael Thomas, a Louisiana Ragin Cajun commit, led Hamilton Christian. Brown had 18 points, five rebounds, one block and two steals, while Thomas had 14 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals. Stewart had 10 points, six rebounds and one assist.

Central Catholic will say goodbye to two seniors, Thomas and Swan.

“They’ve done a fantastic job for us. … I guess the biggest disappointment this year from last year is last year we had no seniors, so we were disappointed we lost, but like I always tell them I hate losing kids a lot more than losing games,” Case said. “I can deal with losing games, but losing kids never gets easy. It’s the worst thing about my job.”