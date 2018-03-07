Grizzaffi no-hits Ellender in 14-0 CCHS win

A dominant pitching performance by Bryce Grizzaffi and a potent offense lifted the Central Catholic Eagles to a 14-0 victory against Ellender in five innings in Amelia Tuesday.

Grizzaffi tossed a no hitter and fanned 11. In five innings, he surrendered just one walk.

O f f e n s i v e l y, the Eagles pounded out 10 hits, while Ellender pitching walked six batters, and the Patriots’ defense committed four errors.

Central Catholic, which led just 1-0 after an inning, broke the game open with eight runs in the bottom of the third before adding five in the bottom of the fourth.

Grizzaffi led the Eagles’ offense with a 1-for-2 performance with a triple, three RBIs and a two runs. Other top Central Catholic offensive performers were Tyler Longman, 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs; Brooks Thomas, 2-for-3, two RBIs and a run; Ryan Miller, 2-for-3, two runs; Sammy Spitale, 1-for-2, two RBIs; Thomas Mire, 1-for-3, an RBI and a run; Luke Barbier, two RBIs and two runs; and Hunter Daigle, an RBI and a run.

Central Catholic (4-4) will return to action Thursday in its tournament when it meets Patterson in a 7:45 p.m. contest.

Berwick falls in

extra innings

The Berwick Panthers fell to Central Lafourche on the road Tuesday 2-1 in eight innings.

No individual stats were available for Berwick, whose six-game winning streak came to an end.

Berwick (6-2) will return to action Thursday when it meets H.L. Bourgeois at 5:40 p.m. in first-day action at Central Catholic’s tournament.

Patterson wins on walk-off

Brandt Lightsey’s walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted Patterson to a 5-4 victory against Albany at home Monday.

Patterson entered the bottom of the seventh tied at 4 with Albany after the visitors scored two runs in the top of the frame.

Early on, Patterson took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, while Albany eventually responded with two runs in the top of the sixth for a 2-1 advantage.

Patterson countered with three runs in the bottom of the sixth for a 4-2 lead.

Lightsey led the Patterson offense with a 2-for-4 performance with a double, two RBIs and a run. Other top Patterson offensive contributors

were Reid Perkins, 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI; Hayden Pinho, 2-for-3, an RBI and a run; Randy Paul, 1-for-3, a triple, an RBI and a

run; and Joseph Larson, 1-for-3, with a double.

Larson earned the win. In seven innings, he surrendered four runs (three earned) on 13 hits with three hit batters and five strikeouts.

Patterson (4-4) will return to action Thursday when it begins play in Central Catholic’s tournament with a 7:45 p.m. contest against the host squad.