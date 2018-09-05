Franklin and Morgan City to victory at parish jamboree

FRANKLIN _ Morgan City and Franklin notched victories in the annual FJHS-St. Mary Parish Middle School Football Jamboree which was held Saturday at J. C. Dry Stadium.

Morgan City nudged past Centerville 14-0 in the opener before Anderson posted a 24-6 win over Berwick in the second game. In Game 3, Belle Place blanked Patterson 22-0 prior to Iberia Middle earning a 14-0 win over B. Edward Boudreaux. In the final contest, Franklin collected a 22-14 win over Jeanerette.

Franklin 22, Jeanerette 14

Zamarion Webber and Caylon Davis each scored touchdowns, leading Franklin Junior High to a 22-14 victory over Jeanerette Junior High.

Franklin’s defense was led by Treyshaun Mck and Erinn Landry with one forced fumble apiece. Landry’s fumble was recovered by Zamarion Webber for a 25-yard TD.

Caylon Davis helped Franklin with a 25-yard rushing touchdown while also connecting on 2 of 5 passes for 50 yards.

Diamente Jones collected 30 yards rushing, including a 15-yard rushing TD.

Adric Davis had a 2-yard rushing TD included in his 25 yard rushing total.

Camron Davis recorded two catches for 50 yards along with one interception.

Zamarion Webber had 20 yards rushing while Jayshun Johnson had one fumble recovery and Michael Moses finished with one two-point conversion.