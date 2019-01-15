Erath edges Patterson 27-26 in district play

Erath took a one-point lead into the final minutes of Friday’s District 8-3A scrap with Patterson.

The Bobcats led 25-24 with three minutes remaining after Patterson’s Zorrie Spain missed the front end of a 1-and-1.

Both teams struggled on the offensive end, going scoreless for nearly two minutes until Erath scored to extend the lead to 27-24 with 50 seconds to play.

Spain answered for the Lumberjills with a running jumper to pull to 27-26 with 32 seconds.

Patterson intentionally fouled, and Erath missed both free throws with seven seconds left. However, Patterson couldn’t capitalize as Spain missed two free-throws with just over a second to play, and Erath held on for a 27-26 win.

“We have a young team, four freshmen, two sophomore and one senior, so I know we’re going to have growing pains,” Patterson Assistant Coach Trevor Richard said. “If we rebound and make free-throws, we win the game.”

Spain and De’Asha Williams led Patterson with six points each while Randalyn Paul and Alayah Williams added five points. Lanaisa Firmim and Aniyah Martin also had two points each.

“I’m very proud of the kids’ effort tonight,” Richard said. “We only have seven players for various reasons, but these are the kids that want to play. We’re building something good here.”

The Lumberjills (7-10 overall, 1-4 in district) will travel to North Vermilion Tuesday for more district action.

Lumberjacks

rout Bobcats

In boys’ action, Patterson pummeled Erath 82-20.

Patterson led 7-3 after a quarter of play and extended its lead to 36-17 at halftime.

In the second half, Patterson outscored Erath 46-3, with a 26-2 advantage in the third quarter and a 20-1 fourth-quarter scoring advantage.

Kyler Paul led Patterson with 12 points. Other Patterson scorers were Randan Paul, nine; Elijah Williams and James Gash, eight apiece; Dajon Richard, seven; Louis Jones, Tyrone Tillman and Dillon Gunner, six each; Kai Schexnayder and Austin Harden, five apiece; Irvin Celestine and Telvae Phillips, four each; and Tron Clark two.

Thursday, Patterson fell to Ellender 54-42 in nondistrict action in Houma.

While Patterson led 14-6 after a quarter, Ellender outscored Patterson 15-8 in the second period and trailed the Lumberjacks just 22-21 at halftime. Ellender led 38-34 after three quarters of play before outscoring Patterson 16-8 in the final frame.

Richard led Patterson with 15 points, while Schexnayder also reached double figures with 11 points. Other Patterson scorers were Tillman, eight; Paul, three; and Jones and Williams, two each.

Patterson (9-7, 3-1) will return to action Tuesday when it travels to face North Vermilion in district play.