Eight area players earn 1st-team All-District 8-3A honors

The Tri-City Area had eight first-team All-District 8-3A baseball selections this year.

Berwick had seven, while Patterson had one selection.

Berwick’s picks were junior pitcher Seth Canty (3-0 record, 3.05 ERA and 21 strikeouts), senior first baseman Zeph Hoffpauir (.429 batting average, two home runs and 20 RBIs), senior second baseman Hunter Landry (.414, 11 RBIs), senior third baseman Ethan Nguyen (.423, 11 RBIs), senior outfielder Mitchell Sanford (.471, four home runs) and senior utility selections Barrett Hover (.484, 20 RBIs) and Chad LaGrange (.438, 12 RBIs).

Patterson’s first-team selection was junior pitcher Reid Perkins (3-2, 1.57 ERA, 36 strikeouts).

Berwick had four second-team selections: senior pitcher Rustin Ratcliff, senior catcher Zeph Delatte, senior shortstop Brett Williams and senior utility player Seth Giroir.

Patterson had three second-team selections: junior outfielder Randy Paul, sophomore utility player Don Diaz and junior utility player Amarea Christopher.

Berwick had one honorable mention selection, Clay Menard.

Patterson had three honorable mention picks: Joseph Larson, Dylan Fabre and Noah Bryant.

District champion Erath swept the individual honors as Jeremy Picard was named Coach of the Year and Matt Domingues, Player of the Year.

Below is the complete team:

First-Team

—Pitcher: Seth Canty, Berwick, Junior, (3-0, 3.05 ERA, 21 strikeouts); Brandon Noel, Erath, Junior (2-1, 3.00 ERA, 15 strikeouts); Matt Domingues, Erath, Senior, (3-0, 4.90 ERA, 30 strikeouts); and Reid Perkins, Patterson, Junior, (3-2, 1.57 ERA, 36 strikeouts).

—Catcher: Jaiden Lebouef, Erath, Senior, (.317, 11 RBIs).

—First Base: Zeph Hoffpauir, Berwick, Senior, (.429, two home runs, 20 RBIs).

—Second Base: Hunter Landry, Berwick, Senior, (.414, 11 RBIs).

—Shortstop: J.T. Langlinais, Erath, Senior, (.382, eight RBIs).

—Third Base: Ethan Nguyen, Berwick, Senior (.423, 11 RBIs).

—Outfield: Mitchell Sanford, Berwick, Senior, (.471, four home runs); Garrett Becker, North Vermilion, Senior (.444, five home runs, 16 RBIs); and Lane Toups, Erath, Junior (.407, seven RBIs).

—Utility: Hayden Durke, North Vermilion, Junior (.541, four home runs); Brayden Bass, Kaplan, Senior, (.424, 11 RBIs); Luke Frederick, Erath, Senior, (.448, two home runs, eight RBIs); Barrett Hover, Berwick, Senior, (.484, 20 RBIs); and Chad LaGrange, Berwick, Senior, (.438, 12 RBIs).

—Coach of the Year: Jeremy Picard, Erath.

—Player of the Year: Matt Domingues, Erath.

Second Team

—Pitcher: Rustin Ratcliff, Berwick, Senior; Drew Winch, Kaplan, Junior; Eli Dubois, North Vermilion, Senior; and Ethan Bennett, North Vermilion, Senior.

—Catcher: Zeph Delatte, Berwick, Senior.

—First Base: Parker Bourque, Erath, Senior.

—Second Base: Jakob Sanfilippo, Erath, Sophomore.

—Shortstop: Brett Williams, Berwick, Senior.

—Third Base: Dax Hoffpauir, Erath, Junior.

—Outfield: Parker Romero, North Vermilion, Junior; Rance Guidry, Kaplan, Junior; and Randy Paul, Patterson, Junior.

—Utility: Seth Giroir, Berwick, Senior; Lane Patin, North Vermilion, Freshman; Don Diaz, Patterson, Sophomore; Amarea Christopher, Patterson, Junior; and Kolby Bertrand, Kaplan, Junior.

Honorable Mention

—Abbeville: Ja’karri Grogan and Hogan Landry.

—Berwick: Clay Menard.

—Erath: Andre Toups and Ryan Richard.

—Kaplan: Zachary Stelly, Haiden Hebert, Bryce Latiolais and Sawson Bourque.

—North Vermilion: Noah Leblanc, Tristan Frederick, Tanner Trahan, Darian Duhon and Dale Martin.

—Patterson: Joseph Larson, Dylan Fabre and Noah Bryant.

—David Thibodaux: Jake Bailey.