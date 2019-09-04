Eagles will open season against Loreauville Thurs.

The Central Catholic Eagles will open their regular season Thursday when they host the Loreauville Tigers.

Both teams are coming off shut out victories in their jamborees as Loreauville defeated Jeanerette 20-0 at the Iberia Parish Sugar Cane Jamboree Thursday, while Central Catholic defeated Centerville 13-0 at the Taco Bell Jamboree in Centerville Friday.

Central Catholic Coach Tommy Minton said that Loreauville will be a physical team.

“They’re a team that plays very, very hard,” he said. “That stands out on tape. They play very physical, and they play very hard on every down. We’re going to have to match that intensity level right off the bat.”

In terms of individual players, Zy Alexander, a dual threat quarterback, who Minton said is being recruited by some Division 1 schools to play wide receiver, stands out for the Tigers. The four-year starter did not play nearly the entire 2018 season due to an injury according to The Daily Iberian.

“They run a spread type of offense,” Minton said. “They’re going to run some zone reads, some power read stuff, try to give the quarterback the option to pull the ball and keep it, and they do all the RPOs (run-pass options) off of it that everybody is doing nowadays.”

In last week’s jamboree win, Alexander completed 4-of-4 passes for 89 yards and also rushed for a score.

On defense, Minton said the Tigers will utilize a four-man front and also will use a 3-3 stack look.

Last week, Central Catholic, led by its defensive effort, defeated Centerville 13-0 at the Taco Bell Jamboree in Centerville.

Centerville was limited to just 7 yards of offense (minus 6 rushing and 13 yards passing). The Bulldogs had one first down, which came on their final drive of the game.

Central Catholic’s offense totaled 219 yards, 216 of those on the ground.

Hugh Hamer was the Eagles’ top rusher with 113 yards rushing and two touchdowns, while Davidyione Bias had 90 yards on the ground.

Thursday’s game is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Tiger Stadium.

Additional reporting by The Daily Iberian.