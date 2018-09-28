Donaldsonville snaps MCHS' 2-game winning streak

Donaldsonville halted Morgan City’s two-game win streak Friday with a 28-13 victory at Tiger Stadium in Morgan City.

The Tigers had won two straight against Hanson Memorial and North Central by a combined 100-12 margin. Against North Central, Morgan City rolled up more than 320 yards rushing yards with nine touchdowns.

But Donaldsonville, brought in an athletic team with good size across the offensive and defensive lines.

The turnover bug struck Morgan City on the Tigers‘ first offensive play when quarterback Devonta Grogan was picked.

Donaldsonville converted the turnover into a 34-yard touchdown run by Jaquavius Tenner. The Tigers added a 2-pt run by Treveyon Brown for an 8-0 lead with 9:45 left in the first quarter.

Then, Donaldsonville’s’ Trevin Robinson took a Morgan City punt 82-yards for a touchdown at the 6:54 of the second quarter. The two-point run failed, but Donaldsonville led 14-0.

“I was disappointed in mistakes and missed tackles that gave them big plays for touchdowns,” Morgan City Coach Chris Stroud said. “However, a lot of that had to do with Donaldsonville’s athleticism.”

The turnover bug wasn’t finished for Morgan City when Savon Landry intercepted a Khai Hartley pass and darted 65 yards for a touchdown. Raeland Johnson’s two-point run was good for a 22-0 Donaldsonville led that it took into halftime.

Grogan got Morgan City on the scoreboard with a seven-yard run. Andy Rangel followed with a point-after attempt to cut Morgan City’s deficit to 22-7.

“At half, we changed our protection and a formation, and it helped in protection and we won the second half 13 to 7,” Stroud said.

Donaldsonville (3-1) added a 21-yard touchdown pass from Brown to Trevon Mitchell. The two-point run failed, but Donaldsonville led 28-7.

Morgan City’s final score came on a Kerwin Francois 1 yard run, but the kick failed for an eventual 28-13 Donaldsonville win.

Leading rushers for Morgan City were Devonta Grogan with 17 carries for 90 yards and a touchdown and Kerwin Francois, 11 carries, 22 yards, one touchdown.

Morgan City’s passing duo of Grogan and Khai Hartley combined to complete just 3 of 7 passes for 25 yards with three interceptions. Grogan completed 2 of 5 passes for 23 yards with two interceptions to lead the duo.

Francois led Morgan City with one catch for 23 yards.

“I am proud of the team’s effort and performance in the second half,” Stroud said. “We have to be better on special teams. The next few weeks are all district opponents that will be just as good as us or better than us on offense and defense. We can’t give up returns or punts for TDs or have bad punts, etc., if we want to win.”

Morgan City will return to action this Friday when it opens District 7-4A action at E.D. White in Thibodaux.