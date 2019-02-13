Centerville upsets Central Catholic

Centerville upset Central Catholic 74-67 in District 7-1A boys basketball action in Morgan City Tuesday.

Centerville entered the game ranked No. 11 in Class 1A, while Central Catholic is ranked No. 2 in Division IV.

Centerville led 17-16 after a quarter, 38-31 at halftime and 52-43 after three periods of play.

The Eagles were plagued by free-throw shooting as they made just eight of 20 attempts in the ballgame.

However, Central Catholic did connect on seven three-pointers.

Brooks Thomas led four Eagles in double figures with 20 points. Other Central Catholic scorers were Davidyione Bias, 15; D.J. Lewis, 13; Elijah Swan, 10; Taylor Blanchard, seven; and Tyler Smith, two.

Central Catholic (19-9 overall, 2-2 in district) will close its regular season Friday when it travels to face Vermilion Catholic in district play.

MCHS tops

Vandebilt Catholic

Morgan City High School defeated Vandebilt Catholic 56-43 in District 7-4A action in Houma Tuesday.

Morgan City led 20-12 after a quarter, but Vandebilt outscored the visitors 8-4 in the second period to cut its deficit to 24-20 at halftime. Morgan City responded with an 18-14 third-quarter scoring advantage for a 42-34 lead after three quarters before outscoring the Terriers 14-9 in the final period.

Deondre Grogan led three Tigers in double figures with 19 points. Other Morgan City scorers were Devonta Grogan, 16; Nylan Francis, 11; Kerwin Francois, five; Leo Garrett, three; and Jared Singleton, two.

Morgan City connected on eight three-pointers in the win.

Morgan City (15-12, 4-1) will close its regular season Friday when it hosts Assumption in district action.

Berwick falls to

North Vermilion

The Berwick Panthers fell 60-41 to North Vermilion on the road in District 8-3A action Tuesday.

Blain Louviere led Berwick with 18 points, while Dayton Clark had 11 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Berwick (3-24, 2-9) will close its season Friday with a District 8-3A contest at David Thibodaux.