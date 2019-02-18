CCHS will host district foe Highland Baptist Monday in Division IV regional round contest

Central Catholic High School will open Division IV postseason play Monday when the No. 8 Lady Eagles host No. 9 Highland Baptist Monday at 6:30 p.m. in Morgan City.

Both teams, who are District 7-1A opponents, met a little more than two weeks ago in Morgan City as the Lady Eagles topped Highland Baptist 54-51 in league play.

Both teams received a first-round bye in the Division IV playoffs.

Highland Baptist enters Monday’s contest with a 12-8 mark, including a 1-4 record in District 7-1A action.

The squad won its regular-season finale with a 51-35 victory against Hanson Memorial in district play.

Central Catholic comes into the playoffs on a three-game winning streak. Their last loss was a 68-25 defeat to Division IV’s top seed, Lafayette Christian Academy on Jan. 29.

“We’re undefeated in February, and we had some tough games,” Central Catholic Assistant Coach Joe Jones said.

The Lady Eagles endured a tough schedule this season with all but one team they fell to qualifying for the playoffs.

“We (were) in a lot of the games, so we got great experience from it,” Jones said. “We played well.”

Jones said the Lady Eagles have improved this season.

In the Central Catholic-Highland Baptist regular-season contest, two Highland Baptist players scored in double figures as Bri Sensley had 20 points and Jasey Roy contributed 12.

Jones said that Sensley and Roy, who are both guards, and Mavin Barras, a post player, are Highland Baptist’s main players.

“They have come a long way,” Jones said of Highland Baptist.

Jones said Highland Baptist has beat some good teams this season.

However, he said even though the Lady Eagles defeated Highland Baptist this season, that doesn’t mean anything come Monday night.

“This is when we’ve got to beat them right now … to continue playing, and our girls know that so they don’t take anybody for granted or anything like that because you (are) one-and-one if you just take them for granted,” Jones said.

In the first matchup, the Lady Eagles also had two players in double figures as Yani Johnson had 29 points, while Jalaysia Bertrand scored 12.

Jones said he would like to see the Lady Eagles shoot free throws better and play better defense.

“If we do those two things right there, we’ll be alright,” Jones said.

Admission to Monday night’s game is $8.