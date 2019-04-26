CCHS will be sending competitors to state track and field meet in 4 events

Central Catholic qualified competitors in four events for next week’s Class 1A state track and field meet at LSU.

The Lady Eagles’ Sydney Williams will make the trip after a first-place finish in the discus and a third place-showing in the shot put at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Region II-1A meet at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Tuesday. Williams threw 130 feet, 4 inches in the discus and 36 feet, 3 inches in the shot put.

Williams was named the meet’s Outstanding Field Performer.

On the boys’ side, Central Catholic’s DeDe Gant also will advance to state in two events after winning the 400-meter run and the long jump at regionals. Gant finished the 400-meter run with a time of 51.17, breaking his own school record set at the District 7-1A meet a week earlier, and jumped 20-feet, 11.25 inches in the long jump.

Other competitors for the Eagles at the regional meet were:

Boys

—100-meter dash: 4., Seth Williams, 11.4.

—Discus: 8., Michael-Anthony Hill, 113-02.

—4x400-meter relay: 12., Dominic Case, Ben Miller, Caleb O’Con and Kye Morgel, 4:12.6.

Girls

—800-meter run: 4., Lucy Hamer, 2:39.83; 6., Caroline Green, 2:44.98.

—Triple jump: 4., Emma Simmons, 31-03.

—100-meter hurdles: 7., Katie Hoffpauir, 19.32.

—300-meter hurdles: 7., Katie Hoffpauir, 57.15.

—Long jump: 8., Alyssa Landry, 14-0.25.

Info from Athletic.net.