CCHS Wendy's High School Heisman Award winners

Cooper LeBlanc, a Central Catholic High School senior, is the school’s 2017 Wendy’s High School Heisman Award winner. LeBlanc is a multi-year letterman in football and lettered a year apiece in baseball and track. He received athletic all-district honors at linebacker in football in 2016 and academic all-district honors in the sports he’s lettered in during the past three years. Off the field, LeBlanc is a member of the school’s Student Council, where he serves as the senior class president, while he also participates in the National Honor Society, among other activities. He was the recipient of the A.R. Chopin Outstanding Citizen Award this year at Louisiana Boys State. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Musemeche Photography)