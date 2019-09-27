CCHS volleyball tournament begins Thursday

Twenty teams will compete on three courts at Central Catholic’s annual volleyball tournament, which begins Thursday and continues Friday and Saturday.

Of the field, which will be divided into four brackets for pool play, six are ranked in the top five of their respective classes, according to the latest unofficial Louisiana High School Athletic Association Power Rankings. The ranked teams are top-ranked Lafayette Christian Academy in Division 4; and Ascension Episcopal, Division 4’s second-ranked squad; Academy of Our Lady, No. 3 in Division 2; East Ascension, No. 4 in Division 1; and Assumption and Central Catholic, Nos. 5 in divisions 2 and 5, respectively.

Pool A features Ascension Catholic, Ascension Episcopal, John Curtis, Houma Christian and South Lafourche.

Teams in Pool B are Central Catholic, Academy of Our Lady, Central Lafourche, Breaux Bridge and Thibodaux.

Pool C features Assumption, Thomas Jefferson, Beau Chene, Lafayette Christian Academy and East Ascension.

Teams in Pool D are Notre Dame, Destrehan, Catholic-Pointe Coupee, Berwick and Hammond.

Teams will compete in pool play Thursday through Saturday. Central Catholic’s new gym will be split into two courts, while the school’s old gymnasium, the Sam A. Siracusa Center, will be used, too.

Below is a schedule of the local action:

Thursday

—Central Catholic vs. Thibodaux, 4 p.m., new gym.

—Central Catholic vs. Breaux Bridge, 5 p.m., new gym.

Friday

—Central Catholic vs. Central Lafourche, 6 p.m., new gym.

Saturday

—Berwick vs. Destrehan, 8 a.m., new gym.

—Catholic-Pointe Coupe vs. Berwick, 9 a.m., new gym.

—Hammond vs. Berwick, 11 a.m., new gym.

—Notre Dame vs. Berwick, 2 p.m., new gym.

—Academy of Our Lady vs. Central Catholic, 3 p.m., new gym.