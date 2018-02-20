CCHS to travel to Ascension Christian Monday

No. 9 Central Catholic looks to open the Division IV girls’ basketball playoffs on a successful note when it travels to face No. 8 Ascension Christian Monday in regional round action in Gonzales.

Central Catholic (12-14) enters the game after a third-place finish in District 7-1A with a 3-2 mark.

Central Catholic coach Cory Brodie said he thought the Lady Eagles’ season was one of highs and lows.

"In my opinion, we played the top two or three schedule in 1A, and hopefully it's going to pay off for us playing those tougher teams," Brodie said.

One of those teams on that schedule was Ascension Christian (14-8), who the Lady Eagles topped 74-71 in double overtime on Dec. 2 at Vandebilt Catholic’s tournament.

In that first matchup, Yani Johnson led Central Catholic with 26 points, while Aaliyah Poole and Lay Bertrand each had 21.

Both teams now meet two-plus months later after receiving first-round byes.

"They're biggest deal is they've got two guards ... I'd put them with two of the best guards in the state, not just 1A. 1A-5A. ... If we let those two girls get going, they can definitely take over a game," Brodie said of Ascension Christian.

In the first matchup, the guards combined for 49 points.

"The biggest thing I've been telling them is it's got to be our five versus their five," Brodie said of his message to his team.

He said the Lady Eagles’ can’t let the Ascension Christian guards beat them.

"I think one-through five, we have an advantage," Brodie said.

The Lady Eagles had success in the post in the first matchup, and Brodie is hoping that his team can work the ball inside for baskets again.

Judging by how the first game ended, Brodie said Monday’s contest will be won by the team that has improved the most since the teams’ December matchup.

"I'll say it every time: I think we have the toughest district in 1A, and hopefully that's prepared us enough to handle our business," he said.