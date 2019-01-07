CCHS tops White Castle at Eagles' tourney

Central Catholic defeated White Castle 56-45 in the final game of the Morgan City school’s Eagle Tournament Saturday.

Central Catholic led 19-5 after a quarter, 32-15 at halftime and 39-25 after three quarters.

Brooks Thomas led Central Catholic with 24 points. Other Central Catholic scorers were Elijah Swan, 14; D.J. Lewis, seven; Demondrick Blackburn, six; Taylor Blanchard, three; and Davidyione Bias, two.

In other Saturday action at the tournament, South Terrebonne defeated Lutcher 49-31 and E.D. White routed Covenant Christian 71-25.

Friday at the event, White Castle edged Carencro 57-55, E.D. White topped Vandebilt Catholic 54-38 and Carencro beat Lutcher 63-51.

Central Catholic (12-5) will return to action Tuesday when it hosts St. John.

David Thibodaux

edges Patterson

David Thibodaux clipped Patterson on the road 40-39 in District 8-3A action Friday.

Patterson fell behind early as David Thibodaux took a 14-2 lead after the first quarter, while the teams combined for just seven second-quarter points as David Thibodaux took a 19-4 advantage into halftime.

Patterson outscored David Thibodaux 14-13 in the third quarter but David Thibodaux led 32-18 after three periods of play. Patterson staged a huge fourth-quarter rally, outscoring David Thibodaux 21-8 but fell just short.

Tyrone Tillman led three Patterson players in double figures with 14 points. Other Patterson scorers were Kai Schexnayder, 11; Dajon Richard, 10; and James Butler and Elijah Williams, two each.

Patterson (7-6, 1-1) will return to action Tuesday when it continues district play at Kaplan.

Gueydan tops

CCHS (girls)

Gueydan defeated Central Catholic 43-34 in Gueydan in nondistrict play Friday.

Gueydan led 15-11 after a quarter, 21-17 at halftime and 33-26 after three quarters.

Laurielle Bias led Central Catholic with 17 points. Other Central Catholic scorers were Yani Johnson, eight; Jalaysia Bertrand, six; and Lexi Landry, three

Central Catholic (5-10) will return to action Monday when it hosts New Iberia.

Westgate defeats Berwick

Westgate defeated Berwick 59-31 on the road Friday in nondistrict action.

Madison Carline led Berwick with 15 points. Other Berwick scorers were Lily Eues, five; Arianna Jones and Sam Kinchen, four each; Madison Billiot, two; and Tia Whitehead, one.

Berwick (4-11 overall, 1-2 in district) will resume league play Tuesday when it travels to face Erath.

Morgan City falls

to Destrehan

The Morgan City Lady Tigers fell at home to Destrehan Friday

The loss snapped a five-game winning streak.

No individual stats were available.

Morgan City (8-7) will return to action Wednesday when it travels to face Franklin.

Patterson falls on

the road

The Patterson Lumberjills fell in District 8-3A action at David Thibodaux Friday 40-19.

No individual stats were available.

Patterson (7-8) will return to action when it travels to face Kaplan in league play.