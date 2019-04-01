CCHS' Terre'yan Johnson earns 2nd-team LSWA Class 1A All-State Girls Basketball honors

Central Catholic High School’s Terre’yan Johnson earned second-team honors on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 1A All-State Girls Basketball Team.

Johnson had per-game averages of 20.02 points, 14 rebounds, 5.6 blocks and 3 assists.

Central Catholic Assistant Coach Joe Jones said Johnson had a great season.

“She could have been selected first team also with her numbers and what she did on defense and her block shots,” he said. “She did really, really good, and she helped the team out a lot by being a leader, so that was good.”

Jones said that he thinks Johnson is looking forward to her senior season and making not just first team but also Most Valuable Player in Class 1A.

Bre’ Porter of state champion Lafayette Christian Academy earned Outstanding Player honors on this year’s all-state team, while Roland LaComb of Class 1A state champion Elton was named Coach of the Year.

Other representatives from District 7-1A, which Central Catholic competes in, on the all-state squad were: JaChristany Demouchet of Vermilion Catholic (first team), Tamera Johnson of Lafayette Christian Academy (second team), Ainsley Mallet of Vermilion Catholic (second team), Carlie Pellerin of Hanson Memorial (honorable mention) and A’myrie Foulcard of Hanson Memorial (honorable mention).

