CCHS shuts out Highland Baptist 48-0 in district play

Central Catholic cruised past winless Highland Baptist 48-0 Friday at Tiger Stadium in Morgan City.

Among the Eagles’ (3-2 overall, 2-1 District 7-1A) first-half scores were a Kye Morgel 5-yard pass from DeDe Gant, while Davidyione Bias added a 1-yard run. Bryce Grizzaffi scored a 60-yard touchdown pass from Gant, and Gant broke free for a 47-yard scoring run.

Grizzaffi returned a punt 56 yards for a touchdown, and Bias had a 5-yard scoring run for a 36-0 Central Catholic lead at halftime.

Hugh Hamer added a 65-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and a 6-yard touchdown run in the fourth.

Gant was 3-of-3 passing for 85 yards and two touchdowns, while Taylor Blanchard was 1-of-2 through the air for 17 yards.

Gant also had one carry for 47 yards and a touchdown.

Hamer led the Eagles’ rushers with two carries for 71 yards with two touchdowns, and Bias had 10 carries for 19 yards and two scores.

The top pass catchers were Grizzaffi with one catch for 60 yards and a touchdown, while Brooks Thomas had two catches for 37. Morgel had a catch for a 5-yard touchdown.

Central Catholic totaled 239 yards of offense (102 passing and 137 rushing), while its defense limited Highland Baptist to minus-5 yards of offense (1 yard passing and minus-6 yards rushing).

“They (Highland Baptist) didn’t have a lot of numbers, and our depth kind of took advantage of them,” Central Catholic Coach Tommy Minton said. “They’re a struggling team right now. I thought our kids did what they needed to do, and we got out of there healthy so now we can get ready for the next one.”

Central Catholic goes out of district Friday, traveling to Vandebilt Catholic (4-2, 3-0 District 7-4A).

“It’s a big game for us,” Minton said. “It’s a 4A school with a lot of power points on the table for us. Now is the time you’re looking forward to the playoffs, and that’s some big-time power-points.”