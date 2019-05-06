CCHS sending 2 competitors to state

Central Catholic has just two competitors attending the state track and field meet Friday at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium.

However, both have a shot to reach the podium in their respective events.

On the girls’ side, Central Catholic senior Sydney Williams is seeded No. 1 in the shot put and No. 6 in the discus.

On the boys’ side, DeDe Gant is seeded No. 3 in the 400-meter run and No. 5 in the long jump.

"For them to go out as seniors and do the things they've done has been special,” Central Catholic Coach David Fuhrer said. “I'm happy for them."

Williams, who enters state competition after throwing the discus 130 feet, 4 inches at regionals, will be vying for more than just a state title.

Her regional throw already is better than the Class 1A state mark of 122 feet, 6 inches, which was set by Holly Ortego of Mamou at the 1998 Class 1A state meet.

If she can surpass Ortego’s mark Friday, she will be the new record holder. (See more on Williams in an additional story.)

A year ago, Williams was state runner up in the discus

In the shot put, Williams is seeded No. 6 with a throw of 36 feet, 3 inches.

A year ago, Williams finished fourth in the shot put.

Defending Class 1A state champion Bre Porter of Lafayette Christian Academy has the top regional throw entering state with a toss of 42 feet, 8 inches.

On the boys’ side, Gant is seeded No. 3 in the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.17.

A year ago in his first year running the event competitively, Gant was eight in the 400-meter run at state with a time of 51.93.

Last year, Gant was close to breaking the school record set by Dee Thomas in the 1980s, one that Fuhrer said is one of the oldest remaining on the school’s track record board.

He set the mark this year at the District 7-1A meet.

"For DeDe to be able to break that is a great accomplishment," said Fuhrer, who played college football at Nicholls State with Thomas.

This year, Mareo Riley of Lincoln Prep is the top seed in the 400-meter dash with a time of 49.77.

In the long jump, Gant is seeded No. 5 with a leap of 20 feet, 11.25 inches.

"I think it's a great experience, a great opportunity that not a lot of people get to experience it, in my opinion,” Gant said of going to state in his events. “From the past years of making it to state, I never felt like I was really able to compete, and to know that I'm going in as maybe top five is a great accomplishment."

Kentwood’s Cornelius Dyson has the top leap with a jump of 21 feet, 11.5 inches.