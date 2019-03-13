CCHS run-rules Morgan City 14-4

A six-run fourth inning helped Central Catholic pull away en route to a 14-4 run-rule victory against Morgan City in six innings in Amelia Monday.

Ahead just 4-3 heading into the bottom of the fourth, Central Catholic (10-1) scored six runs in the frame to give itself a 10-3 lead.

The Lady Eagles utilized Morgan City walks, an error, a passed ball and two hits to jump out to the big lead.

“We always capitalize on that,” Central Catholic Coach Linda Sanders said. “Once we can get some walks, we capitalize. Usually we can get the steals in there. …. We have a fast team. We run the bases well, and we will capitalize on those solid hits. Our girls are strong, one through nine. If somebody gets out, the next person picks them up.”

After Amaya Williams walked and Halley Crappell singled, Williams came home on an error on a ball hit by Olivia Black.

Two batters later with the bases loaded after a walk, Haley Fontenot’s sacrifice fly brought home another run for a 6-3 lead.

After another walk loaded the bases again, Brooke Lipari connected on a two-run single, while a run apiece scored on a groundout by Bailee Lipari and a passed ball for the 10-3 lead.

Morgan City (1-7) scored a run in the top of the fifth when Hallie Blanchard’s popup near the plate fell in fair territory despite a diving attempt by Central Catholic catcher Rylie Jeau Theriot and a run came home.

However, the Lady Eagles added two runs in the fifth on Alanni Landry’s single to left field and two more runs in the sixth to invoke the 10-run mercy rule.

Early on, Central Catholic scored two runs in the bottom of the first — one each on Lipari’s double to left-center field and a sacrifice fly by Bailee Lipari for a 2-0 Central Catholic lead.

Morgan City responded with three runs in the top of the second.

With the bases loaded, back-to-back singles by Blanchard and Dru Gros scored a run apiece to tie the game at 2. With the bases still loaded, a walk to Madison Bonner brought in another run.

The Lady Eagles responded with two runs in the bottom of the second via Fontenot’s triple to the centerfield wall.

Crappell earned the win. In six innings, she allowed four runs (three earned) on 11 hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

Offensively, Brooke Lipari led Central Catholic with a 3-for-4 performance with a double, three RBIs and two runs. Other top Central Catholic offensive contributors were Fontenot, 2-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs and a run; Landry, 1-for-2, two RBIs, a stolen base and two runs; Crappell, 1-for-3, a double; Bailee Lipari, two RBIs; and Caitlyn Picou and Shelbie Mabile with an RBI apiece.

Blanchard suffered the loss. In five innings, she surrendered 12 runs — six earned — on eight hits with six walks and two strikeouts.

Offensively, Lightfoot and Gracie Verrett led Morgan City’s offense. Lightfoot was 2-for-3 with a run, while Verrett was 1-for-3 with a triple and an RBI. Other top Morgan City offensive contributors were Blanchard and Gros, each 1-for-3 with an RBI, and Bonner, an RBI.

Central Catholic will return to action Tuesday when it resumes District 7-1A play at Hanson Memorial in Franklin. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.

Morgan City will return to action Wednesday when it hosts Loreauville at 4 p.m.