CCHS powerlifters qualify for state meet

Central Catholic High School's powerlifting team had several members qualify for the Division V (Classes 1A, B and C) state meet during regional competition at Assumption High School Feb. 23. Participants qualifying or the state meet, which will be held March 16 in Alexandria, were eighth-grader Caleb O’Con, 114-pound class; seventh-grader Thomas Nini, 132-pound class; junior Khyre Willis, 148-pound class; junior Andrew Duval and freshman Drayton Keller, each in the 181-pound class; junior Korey Kincade, 242-pound class; junior Grant Cheramie, 275-pound class; and junior Michael- Anthony Hill, Super Heavy Weight class.