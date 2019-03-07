(Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Central Catholic High School)

CCHS powerlifters qualify for state meet

Thu, 03/07/2019 - 4:22pm

Central Catholic High School's powerlifting team had several members qualify for the Division V (Classes 1A, B and C) state meet during regional competition at Assumption High School Feb. 23. Participants qualifying or the state meet, which will be held March 16 in Alexandria, were eighth-grader Caleb O’Con, 114-pound class; seventh-grader Thomas Nini, 132-pound class; junior Khyre Willis, 148-pound class; junior Andrew Duval and freshman Drayton Keller, each in the 181-pound class; junior Korey Kincade, 242-pound class; junior Grant Cheramie, 275-pound class; and junior Michael- Anthony Hill, Super Heavy Weight class.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019