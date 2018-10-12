CCHS places 2nd at Hannan volleyball tournament

Fri, 10/12/2018 - 11:40am

Central Catholic High School placed second in Archbishop Hannan's Fall Classic Volleyball Tournament this past weekend. The Lady Eagles finished the event with a 4-2 mark against some of the state's best volleyball programs this year. In pool play, Central Catholic defeated Ben Franklin 2-0 (25-20, 25-8), Fountainbleu 2-1 (16-25, 25-13, 15-7), St. Scholastica 2-0 (25-16, 25-15) and Northshore 2-1 (23-25, 25-12, 15-13) and fell to Westlake 2-1 (25-20, 23-25, 14-16). In the championship, Central Catholic fell to Archbishop Hannan 2-0 (25-16,
25-12). Central Catholic team members are, front row from left, Symone Wiggins, Rachel Rogers, Katie Luc, Bailee Lipari, Brooke Lipari, Rayne Hotard, Emma Simmons and Katie Hoffpauir. On the back row are manager Elise Hidalgo, Assistant Coach Mary Thomas, Sydney Williams, Lexi Landry, Yani Johnson, Head Coach Latashia Wise, Ava Nicar, Caroline Green, Kennedy Grizzaffi, Assistant Coach Sydney Lerille and manager Caitlyn Picou. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Latashia Wise)

