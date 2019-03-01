CCHS hosts Southern Lab looking for semifinal berth

The Central Catholic Eagles will be looking for its first semifinal berth in 18 years when meets Southern Lab Friday in Division IV quarterfinal action in Morgan City.

The No. 2 seed Eagles (21-9), who qualified for the Top 28 in Class 1A in 2001, also with a victory at home, will host No. 10 Southern Lab (11-19) at 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Kittens are in the quarterfinals for the fifth straight season and will be looking for its fourth straight semifinal berth.

“I’m really excited to be at home,” Central Catholic Coach Ree Case said. “I think we’re a better team at home. Southern Lab has a great tradition. It’s a team we played a lot for years. Years ago, I think we were the best two teams in the state. We just unfortunately played in the quarters every year, but the last time we played them at home, we beat them. Hopefully, we’ll continue that trend on Friday night.”

The Kittens enter Friday’s contest having won five straight. Their last loss came Feb. 4 when it fell to Port Allen 59-48 in nondistrict play.

In the playoffs, the Kittens have defeated No. 23 False River 76-29 in the first round and No. 7 St. John 55-36 in round two.

Case said the Kittens are big at all positions, noting the team’s center is about 6-feet, 5-inches and their guards are about 6-feet, 2-inches or 6-feet, 3-inches. He said it will be the biggest team the Eagles have faced this season.

“We’re going to have to rebound,” Case said. “We’re going to have to take charges. We’re going to have to defend, and we’re going to have to take open shots, and you’re going to have to finish at the rim against size. They’re going to be bigger than us at every position, which, we’ve played that before, but it is what it is. They’re big.”

After receiving a first-round bye to begin the playoffs, Central Catholic blasted No. 15 Cedar Creek 87-40 in the second round Tuesday.

Friday’s winner will advance to the Allstate Sugar Bowl/Louisiana High School Athletic Association Boys’ Marsh Madness, which will be held next week at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.