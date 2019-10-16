CCHS to host Hanson Thursday

Central Catholic and Hanson Memorial will enter their District 8-1A contest Thursday in Morgan City with mixed results last week.

Central Catholic (2-3 overall, 1-0 in district) broke a two-game losing streak with a 42-6 victory against Centerville a week ago in its District 8-1A opener.

Meanwhile, Hanson Memorial’s two-game winning streak was snapped a week ago with a 50-7 loss to Vermilion Catholic in the Tigers’ (2-3, 0-1) District 8-1A opener.

“Their numbers are down a little bit, but when you look at them, Coach (Chris) Sanders has got them playing hard,” Central Catholic Coach Tommy Minton said. “That’s the one thing that sticks out to you when you cut the film on is they play hard. They got a lot of guys playing both ways and on special teams, and yet every play they go out there and they play hard.”

Offensively, the Tigers utilize a spread offense.

“I find their running backs, especially the two Foulcard kids, they run the ball really, really really hard,” Minton said.

The Tigers also have utilized Braden Loustalot and Collin Faucheaux.

“Both of those kids are athletic and can do some things with the ball in their hands, too, so we need to do a good job upfront,” Minton said. “I think that’s our advantage on both sides of the ball is we’re better than them at the line of scrimmage, and we’re going to have to take advantage of that.”

Defensively, Minton said Hanson uses an odd front.

“They mix it up,” he said.

“They play zone and man. I think they’ll probably play man against us and crowd the line of scrimmage because we’re such a run-heavy team.”

Davidyione Bias leads the Central Catholic run game with 113 carries for 588 yards and 10 touchdowns. Hugh Hamer has contributed 45 carries for 277 yards and two touchdowns, while Kye Morgel has rushed 24 times for 199 yards and three touchdowns for Central Catholic.

Through the air, Central Catholic quarterback Ryan Miller has completed 34 of 53 passes for 450 yards with three touchdowns and five interceptions.

Nathan Hebb is Miller’s leading receiver with 12 receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown.

Thursday’s game is set for a 7 p.m. at Tiger Stadium.