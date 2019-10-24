CCHS to host Covenant Christian Thurs.

Central Catholic will host Covenant Christian Academy for homecoming Thursday night.

The game originally was scheduled for Friday but was moved up a day due to the threat of inclement weather.

Central Catholic (3-3 overall, 2-0 in district) enters the contest having won two straight.

Meanwhile, Covenant Christian Academy (2-5, 0-2) has lost two straight.

A week ago, Covenant Christian fell to Centerville, 35-0, while Central Catholic defeated Hanson Memorial, 42-14.

Central Catholic Coach Tommy Minton said that Covenant Christian has a good-size team.

“They got some physical kids,” he said. “Their down linemen, their linebackers are big kids, and they’re real physical.”

Minton said the Lions don’t have as much speed as the Eagles or some of the other teams the Eagles have played.

“I think the speed advantage will definitely be our advantage this week,” Minton said.

Covenant Christian runs a Wing-T offense, while on defense, the Lions line up in a 4-3 look.

Central Catholic’s run game is led by senior Davidyione Bias, who has 129 carries for 733 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Junior Hugh Hamer also has rushed 53 times for 353 yards and three scores.

Through the air, quarterback Ryan Miller has completed 42 of 68 passes for 550 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions.

His top receivers are Nathan Hebb and Carter Williams. Hebb has caught 13 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns, while Williams has hauled in nine passes for 109 yards and one touchdown.