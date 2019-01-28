CCHS honors volleyball and football teams

Central Catholic High School honored its volleyball and football teams for their athletic and academic achievements during an awards ceremony at the school Wednesday.

Additionally, Central Catholic Volleyball Coach Latashia Wise was recognized for hitting the 200-win mark milestone during her coaching career this season. Wise has coached at Central Catholic and previously Vandebilt Catholic.

Below is a list of the award winners in each sport:

Volleyball:

—All-District: Terre’yann Johnson (District Offensive Most Valuable Player), Brooke Lipari (District Defensive MVP), Caroline Green (first team), Katie Hoffpauir (first team), Bailee Lipari (first team); Ava Nicar (first team); Lexi Landry (second team), Emma Simmons (second team), Symone Wiggins (honorable mention), Rayne Hotard (honorable mention) and Rachel Rogers (honorable mention).

—Academic All-District: Hoffpauir, Brooke Lipari, Hotard, Simmons, Emily Price, Wiggins, Katie Luc, Rogers, Ellise Hidalgo, Landry, Green, Sydney Williams, Caitlyn Picou, Nicar and Kennedy Grizzaffi.

—Louisiana Volleyball Coaches Association Division V All-State: Johnson.

—Academic All-State: Bailee Lipari and Green.

Football:

—All-District: Davidyione Bias (first-team running back), Caleb Menina (first-team tight end), Michael-Anthony Hill (first-team offensive lineman), Parker Nelson (first-team defensive lineman) Nathan Hebb (first-team linebacker), Dede Gant (first-team defensive back and second-team quarterback), Dakota Lux (first-team punter and honorable mention linebacker), Brooks Thomas (second-team wide receiver), Bryce Grizzaffi (second-team wide receiver), Kaden Scott (second-team offensive lineman), Cade Booty (second-team offensive lineman), Aiden Dehart (second-team defensive lineman), Bryce Grizzaffi (second-team defensive back), Philip Guarisco (second-team linebacker), Hunter Daigle (second-team flex), Grant Cheramie (honorable mention offensive lineman), Austin Ganaway (honorable mention offensive lineman), Hugh Hamer (honorable mention running back), Grant Stansbury (honorable mention wide receiver), John Charles Hebert (honorable mention defensive lineman), Khyrie Willis (honorable mention defensive back) and Ryan Miller (honorable mention defensive back).

—Academic All-District: Caleb O’Con, Carter Williams, Dylan Cornes, Elijah Brown, Freddie Calloway, Menina, Hebert, Hamer, Hill, Angelo Viscardi, Hebb, Stansbury, Ross Thomas, Cheramie, Drayton Keller, Miller, Taylor Blanchard, Drew Rock, Brooks Thomas, Booty, Gant, Lux and Grizzaffi.

—Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 1A All-State: Nelson (honorable mention), Hill (honorable mention) and Hebb (honorable mention).

—Louisiana Football Coaches Association Class 1A All-State: Nelson (second team), Hill (honorable mention), Hebb (second team) and Gant (honorable mention).

—KWBJ Player of the Week, sponsored by Core Physical Therapy and Sports Performance: Gant (Gueydan), Brooks Thomas (Centerville) and Grizzaffi (Ouachita Christian).