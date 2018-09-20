CCHS, Gueydan to open District 7-1A play Thursday

Central Catholic and Gueydan will begin District 7-1A action Thursday when they meet at Tiger Stadium in Morgan City Thursday at 7 p.m.

Central Catholic enters the contest 1-2, earning their first win of the season a week ago with a 30-8 victory against Southside High.

Gueydan is 3-0 this season and off to its best start in nine years after dominant wins against North Central, Grand Lake and South Cameron to start the season.

“Where their program has been the last few years, they’re way ahead of the ball game,” Central Catholic Coach Tommy Minton said. “They’ve made a ton of progress. They’re coming in undefeated. They’ve scored over 45 points in all three ballgames, so they’re doing a lot of things right.”

Gueydan is led by a fairly-balanced offensive attack in its I-formation.

The Bears’ Lane Breaux has rushed 27 times for 255 yards and six touchdowns, while fellow running back Mark Clark has 31 carries for 242 yards and two scores.

Quarterback Blaire Broussard has completed 14 of 28 passes for 359 yards with five touchdowns, while Griffin Guidry is his top receiver with six catches for 178 yards.

“The quarterback, the fullback and the tailback are doing a good job in executing and doing what the coach’s asking them to do,” Minton said.

On defense, Minton said Gueydan uses a four-man front and mostly lines up in a 4-2-5 look.

As for Central Catholic, behind a big, physical offensive line, Central Catholic running back Davidyione Bias has rushed 75 carries for 409 yards and five touchdowns, while quarterback DeDe Gant has added 35 touches for 267 yards and four scores. Gant also has completed 12 of 26 passes for 169 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Eagles’ Brooks Thomas leads the team’s receivers with six catches for 114 yards and a score.

“If you look at where we’re at right now, I feel like we’re way ahead of where we were at this point last season,” Minton said. “We did lose two ball games I felt like we had excellent chances to win, but I feel like we’re a better ball club with looking at what we’ve come through those two weeks.”

Last week, Minton said he thought, considering the conditions following a down pour, Central Catholic played an “excellent” ball game.

“When you go back and look at the film, we made a lot of progress, did a lot of positive things,” Minton said.

Moving forward, Minton said he wants to make sure his team keeps moving in the right direction.