CCHS football game canceled; MCHS to play Monday

Central Catholic High School’s football game at Beekman Charter Thursday has been cancelled, while Morgan City’s game has been postponed until Monday afternoon.

The Eagles were scheduled to travel to Bastrop for a Thursday evening contest but Central Catholic coach Tommy Minton said the trip was cancelled because of weather concerns associated with the long trip.

Meanwhile, Morgan City’s game will be played Monday at 2 p.m. at Tiger Stadium in Morgan City against Hanson Memorial. The teams originally were scheduled to meet Thursday at 7 p.m. in Morgan City.

Morgan City is out of school for Fall Break Friday and Monday.