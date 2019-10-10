CCHS falls in 4 games to Curtis in annual Pink Game

The Central Catholic Lady Eagles fell to John Curtis in four games Thursday in the Lady Eagles’ annual Pink Game.

In a battle of top four teams in Divisions IV and V respectively in the latest Louisiana High School Athletic Association power rankings, John Curtis (Division IV’s No. 4-ranked squad) defeated Central Catholic (Division V’s No. 2-ranked team) 25-19, 16-25, 25-21, 28-26.

No individual stats were submitted from the contest.

Prior to the varsity match, Barbara Strader of Stephensville, aunt of Central Catholic High School volleyball player Natalie Sloane, was recognized as the game’s honorary server. Strader has been in remission for five years from breast cancer.

Wednesday’s game was the third this week for the Lady Eagles, who also played Monday at Terrebonne and began District 2-V play at Houma Christian Tuesday.

Against Terrebonne, Central Catholic won 3-1 (23-25, 25-16, 25-15, 25-12), while against Houma Christian, Central Catholic won 3-0 (25-14, 25-9, 25-10).

No individual stats were submitted from those contests.

Central Catholic will return to action this weekend when it participates in Terrebonne’s tournament.

Patterson split

district games

The Patterson Lumberjills split its District 2-IV games this week, falling to Ascension Episcopal Monday and defeating Franklin Tuesday.

Against Ascension Episcopal, Patterson fell 3-0 (25-14, 25-16, 25-23).

As of Tuesday’s latest Louisiana High School Athletic Association Division IV power rankings, Ascension Episcopal is ranked No. 3, while Patterson is No. 17.

Against Franklin, Patterson won 3-0 (25-8, 25-11, 25-14).

No individual stats were submitted from either contest.

Patterson will return to action Tuesday when it travels to face Notre Dame in District 2-IV action. Notre Dame is ranked No. 5 in the latest power rankings.

Berwick drops

district opener

The Berwick Lady Panthers fell to E.D. White in three games in Berwick’s District 7-III opener in Thibodaux Tuesday.

Berwick fell by scores of 25-6, 25-10, 25-17.

E.D. White entered the contest ranked No. 2 in the latest Louisiana High School Athletic Association Division III power rankings, while Berwick is ranked No. 32.

Berwick will return to action Thursday when it travels to face H.L. Bourgeois in nondistrict action.

Morgan City falls

to Thibodaux

The Morgan City Lady Tigers fell on the road to Thibodaux High in three games Monday.

Morgan City fell by scores of 25-18, 25-8, 25-21.

Haylie Crappell led the Lady Tigers with four kills, one block assist and 12 digs. Other top Morgan City contributors were: Olivia Baio, 10 assists and five digs; Brynn Stephens, 12 digs; Hailey Aucoin, nine digs; Faith Bailey, six kills; Kamryn Olivier, one block assist and four digs; and Mariah Pleasant, three kills and two block assists

In junior varsity action, Morgan City fell 2-0 (25-13, 25-22), while in freshman play, the Lady Tigers lost 2-0 (25-12, 25-12).

Morgan City will return to action Thursday when it travels to face Houma Christian in nondistrict action.