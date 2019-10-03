CCHS Eagles will travel to face Ascension Catholic Thursday

Central Catholic will conclude nondistrict play Thursday when it travels to face Ascension Catholic in Donaldsonville.

While the game originally was scheduled for Friday, Central Catholic coach Tommy Minton said the game was moved to Thursday night by the game’s officials due to a shortage of official crews to due Friday night games this week.

The Bulldogs, the Division IV runner-up the past two years, are off to a 3-0 start this season and ranked No. 2 in the latest Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 1A poll. Central Catholic is 1-2 and is receiving votes in this week’s poll.

Ascension Catholic, which had an open date a week ago, last played in week three when it defeated Slaughter Community Charter, 42-8.

The Bulldogs are averaging 35 points a game and surrendering 12.3 points a contest.

Jai Williams leads the Bulldogs with 346 yards on 28 carries with eight touchdowns, while Khai Prean has rushed 14 times for 233 yards and one touchdown. Williams is averaging 12.4 yards per carry and Prean, 16.6 yards per tote.

“Even though they graduated a big class last year, they got a really good football team,” Central Catholic Coach Tommy Minton said. “It starts with the running back, the Williams kid. He’s really good. He’s somebody that they run their whole offense through, whether he’s playing running back, playing wildcat quarterback, whatever. The offense runs through him, so he’s the No. 1 thing that we’ve got to stop to stop them.”

Minton said the Bulldogs have done multiple things on offense, including lining up in a Wing T and have used Williams at quarterback in the Wildcat formation and lined up Prean at running back.

“They’re mixing it up,” Minton said. “They’re trying to keep the ball in Williams’ hands. They don’t throw it a ton. They’ve got some weapons on the outside that look like good athletes, but they haven’t used them a ton. We’ll see if that changes this week.”

Defensively, Minton said the Bulldogs utilize a 3-3 stack.

A week ago, Central Catholic fell to St. Stanislaus, 28-21, in Morgan City.

The Eagles are averaging 28 points a game and surrendering 23 points per contest.

Central Catholic’s ground game this season is led by Davidyione Bias, who has rushed 76 times for 439 yards and seven touchdowns.

Quarterback Ryan Miller has completed 21 of 32 passes (66 percent) for 299 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Nathan Hebb is his leading receiver with seven catches for 105 yards and a score.

