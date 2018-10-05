CCHS cruises past East Ascension in straight sets

The Central Catholic Lady Eagles cruised past East Ascension 3-0 (25-5, 25-19, 25-8) in prep volleyball action in Morgan City Monday.

The Lady Eagles, ranked No. 4 in Division V, had nine aces in the victory against Division I’s No. 10-ranked squad.

Yani Johnson led Central Catholic with 12 kills, one dig and four solo blocks. Other top Central Catholic contributors were Katie Hoffpauir, one kill, 20 assists, three aces and nine digs; Bailee Lipari, three kills, three aces and six digs; Caroline Green, five kills and two solo blocks; Ava Nicar, one kill, one ace and five digs; Symone Wiggins, seven digs; and Brooke Lipari, five digs.

This past weekend, Central Catholic went 4-1 at its second annual Lady Eagle Classic, falling in the semifinals to Notre Dame.

During pool play, Central Catholic defeated Catholic High-Pointe Coupee and South Terrebonne Friday and Thomas Jefferson and Hammond Saturday before falling to Notre Dame in the semifinals.

Against Catholic High, Central Catholic won 2-0 (25-6, 25-13).

The Lady Eagles had 10 solo blocks in the win.

Johnson led Central Catholic with 12 kills, one ace, one dig and five solo blocks. Other top Central Catholic contributors were Hoffpauir, two kills, 19 assists and five digs; Bailee Lipari, six kills, two digs and one solo block; Emma Simmons, three aces and three digs; Green, three kills and three solo blocks; and Brooke Lipari, five digs.

Against South Terrebonne, Central Catholic won 2-0 (25-16, 25-17).

Central Catholic had seven solo blocks.

Johnson and Hoffpauir led Central Catholic. Johnson had seven kills, two aces, two digs and four solo blocks, while Hoffpauir contributed three kills, 18 assists, one ace and four digs. Other top Central Catholic contributors were Brooke Lipari, 16 digs; Lexi Landry, six kills and three digs; and Green, three kills, one dig and two solo blocks.

Central Catholic defeated Thomas Jefferson 2-0 (25-10, 25-22).

The Lady Eagles had six solo blocks.

Johnson and Hoffpauir led Central Catholic. Johnson had 11 kills, one ace, three digs and four solo blocks, while Hoffpauir contributed two kills, 21 assists, one ace and three digs. Other top Central Catholic contributors were Bailee Lipari, seven kills and one dig; Green, five kills and two solo blocks; Brooke Lipari, eight digs; Simmons, one ace and seven digs; and Wiggins, five digs.

Against Hammond, Central Catholic won 2-0 (25-14, 25-18).

Johnson and Hoffpauir led Central Catholic. Johnson had nine kills, one ace, two digs and one solo block, while Hoffpauir recorded three kills, 18 assists and five digs. Other top Central Catholic contributors were Green, six kills, one dig and one solo block; Bailee Lipari, two kills, two digs and one solo block; Simmons, two aces and four digs; and Brooke Lipari, five digs.

Against Notre Dame, Central Catholic fell 2-1 (21-25, 25-23, 16-18).

The Lady Eagles had 13 solo blocks.

Hoffpauir, Johnson and Brooke Lipari led the Lady Eagles. Hoffpauir had five kills, 21 assists, five digs and one solo block, while Johnson contributed 10 kills, one dig and six solo blocks. Brooke Lipari had 23 digs. Other top Central Catholic contributors were Nicar, two kills, six digs and two solo blocks; Green, five kills and four solo blocks; Bailee Lipari, one kill and five digs; and Simmons, one ace and three digs.

Notre Dame defeated East Ascension to win the Lady Eagles Classic Tournament title.

Central Catholic (18-5) will begin District 6-V play Tues-day when it travels to face Covenant Christian.

Berwick sweeps

Central Lafourche

The Berwick Lady Panthers swept Central Lafourche 3-0 Monday.

Berwick had eight blocks in the win, for which no individual scores for the three sets were available.

Alyssa Gray and Maci Broussard led Berwick. Gray had one ace, 11 kills and four digs, while Broussard recorded one ace and 18 digs. Other top Berwick contributors were Lauren Skinner, one ace, six kills, two blocks and three digs; Ryleigh Arnold, four kills, four blocks and three digs; Ashlynn Fitter, one ace and seven digs; Abby Sanford, two aces and six digs; and Morgan Toups, three kills, two blocks and one dig.

Berwick (7-5) will return to action Tuesday when it travels to face Isidore Newman in New Orleans.