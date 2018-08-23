CCHS, Centerville to meet in jamboree

Central Catholic High School will meet Centerville in the Taco Bell Jamboree at Centerville Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Central Catholic comes into its final dress rehearsal after scrimmaging Covenant Christian a week ago.

“The main thing we always want to use the jamboree for is to correct mistakes (from) the scrimmage and try to take the next step, so to speak, of getting into the systems of what you’re going to focus on for the year,” Central Catholic Coach Tommy Minton said.

He said he would like to see his defense tackle and have better containment on the edge.

“I thought that was two things we didn’t do a good job of,” Minton said, referencing the scrimmage.

Offensively, he said he wants to throw the ball more.

“We didn’t get to that part of the game that we had scripted in the scrimmage because it got cut a little short,” Minton said.

Central Catholic will face a Centerville team that runs a Wing T offense.

On the other side of the ball, the Bulldogs run a 50 defense.

Centerville enters the jamboree after scrimmaging West St. Mary.

During Central Catholic’s scrimmage last week, the Eagles’ first team scored twice during play blocks via a 3-yard run and a 9-yard run, both by quarterback DeDe Gant.

The Eagles added another touchdown in the live quarter when Davidyione Bias scored on a 12-yard run.