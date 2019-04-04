Berwick's Carline earns LSWA Class 3A All-State Girls Hoops Team honorable mention honors

Berwick High School’s Madison Carline was named a Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 3A Honorable Mention All-State honoree this postseason.

Carline, a senior, had per-game averages of 19 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6 steals and 3.1 assists.

“It’s a great honor for her to be recognized because she is one of the few athletes who plays basketball at Berwick High,” Berwick High School Assistant Girls Basketball Coach Derek Ribardi said. “She was our floor general. When we needed a score, she was our go-to. Just wish I could have had her for more than one year. Loved the kid’s competitiveness. That’s something either you got or you don’t, and she hated to lose. People overlook her defensively. She is one of the leaders in the state in steals. … I’m very proud she got recognized. I’m going to miss her.”

Loranger swept the individual honors as Jamya Mingo-Young was named the Outstanding Player, while Sean Shields is the Coach of the Year.

Other representatives from District 8-3A, which Berwick competes in, that earned honorable mention recognition, were Kaplan’s Alyia Broussard and David Thibodaux’s Amani Barrow.

Additional reporting by www.theadvocate.com/sports