Berwick run-rules Patterson

Berwick High School run-ruled Patterson, 16-2, in District 8-3A softball action at Patterson Tuesday.

Berwick erupted for eight runs in the top of the first, added three in the second and one in the third inning for a 12-0 lead.

Patterson plated two runs in the bottom of the fourth, but Berwick came back with four runs in the fifth.

Berwick outhit Patterson, 10-1, while each team committed two errors.

Sydney Aucoin led Berwick on the mound and at the plate. She earned the victory as she surrendered two runs (both unearned) on one hit and struck out four in five innings. Offensively, she finished 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a run.

Other top Berwick offensive contributors included Brittany Roberie, 2-for-3, three RBIs, a stolen base and two runs; Mary Jordan Melancon, 1-for-4, three RBIs and a stolen base; Madison Carline, 2-for3, an RBI and three runs; Hannah Henry, 1-for-2, two RBIs, a stolen base and a run; and Emma Hover, an RBI and a run.

Makenna Lagarde suffered the loss for Patterson. In one inning, she surrendered 11 runs (seven earned) on eight hits with four walks. \

Cayla Wiggins led Patterson with a 1-for-2 performance with an RBI, while Madison Paul added an RBI.

Patterson (6-10 overall, 0-2 in district) will continue league play Thursday when it hosts E.D. White. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.

Berwick (7-6, 2-0) also will continue league play Wednesday when it travels to face Kaplan in a 4 p.m. contest.

CCHS routs LCA

Central Catholic pounded out 15 hits, including three home runs, en route to a 16-1 run-rule victory against Lafayette Christian in four innings in District 7-1A action in Bayou Vista Tuesday.

Taylor Picou led the Lady Eagles with a 3-for-3 performance with two home runs, seven RBIs and four runs, while Alaysia Williams added a 1-for-2 performance with a home run, three RBIs and two runs.

Central Catholic scored in every inning as it plated two runs in the first, four each in the second and third innings and seven in the fourth.

Lafayette Christian scored its lone run in the top of the third.

Other top offensive contributors for Central Catholic included Kaleigh Navarro, 2-for4, four RBIs; Bailee Lipari, 2-for-3, an RBI, a stolen base and two runs; Kelly Russo, 2-for-3, an RBI and two runs; and Hallie Autin, 2-for-3, a double, a stolen base and two runs.

Sara Thomas earned the win as she tossed a three hitter. In four innings, she surrendered one earned run.

Central Catholic (13-2, 3-0) will return to action Thursday when it travels to Franklin to face Hanson Memorial in District 7-1A action. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.

Morgan City falls to South Terrebonne

The Morgan City Lady Tigers fell to South Terrebonne, 6-3, in District 7-4A action in Bourg Tuesday.

No individual Morgan City stats were available.

Morgan City (12-3, 1-1) will return to action Thursday when it hosts Vandebilt Catholic in District 7-4A action. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.