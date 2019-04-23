Berwick routs Peabody 22-1

The No. 4 seed Berwick Panthers rolled past No. 29 Peabody 22-1 in five innings in Class 3A Bi-District baseball action in Berwick Monday.

Berwick (26-7) scored two runs in the first, 11 in the second and nine in the third. Peabody (12-19) scored its lone run in the top of the third. The game was called after the top of the fifth inning due to the 10-run mercy rule.

In addition to 13 hits, Berwick utilized multiple Peabody errors and walks to help it score. Of the 22 runs Peabody surrendered, only 11 were earned.

“The goal is to move on, so that’s what we did tonight,” Berwick Coach Brandon Bravata said. “Did a lot of things. Got some guys some work on the mound that could possibly pitch for us this weekend, so we took care of business the way we needed to, and we’ll get ready for a very good North Vermilion team this weekend.”

Berwick will continue postseason play this weekend when it hosts district foe and No. 13 seed North Vermilion for a best-of-three series. The action begins Friday with a 5:30 p.m. contest, while the teams will play Saturday at 1 p.m. and again, if necessary, at 4 p.m. North Vermilion advanced to the second round Monday after defeating No. 20 Pine Prairie 12-8.

In Monday’s win, Berwick pitchers Seth Canty, Clay Menard, Rustin Ratcliff and Hunter Landry combined to surrender just one earned run on four hits with one walk and 11 strikeouts. Canty, who started the game, earned the win. In two innings, he surrendered two hits, one walk and fanned five.

Offensively Berwick got a two-RBI single by Zeph Delatte in the bottom of the first for a 2-0 lead.

Berwick highlights in the second inning were a triple by Mitchell Sanford in which he scored on the play when Peabody committed an error for a 5-0 lead, a run-scoring single by Brett Williams for a 6-0 Berwick lead, a sacrifice fly by Barrett Hover for a 9-0 lead and a base-clearing double by Landry for a 12-0 Berwick lead.

Peabody scored its lone run in the top of the third when Theron Gatson, who connected on a one-out triple to right field, scored one batter later on Devetrious Lotts’ sacrifice fly to make the score 13-1 in favor of Berwick.

Third-inning highlights for Berwick were back-to-back run-scoring singles by Hover and Sanford for a 15-1 Berwick lead, Zeph Hoffpauir’s two-run double to leftfield for a 17-1 advantage, Landon Harris’ run-scoring single to left field for an 18-1 lead, Evan Thomas’ two-run double to left field for a 21-1 advantage, and Ryan Domingue’s run-scoring infield single for the final margin.

Landry led Berwick with a 3-for-3 performance with a double, three RBIs and four runs. Other top Berwick offensive contributors were Sanford, 2-for-2 with a triple, two RBIs, a stolen base and four runs; Thomas, 1-for-1, a double and two RBIs; Hoffpauir, 1-for-3, a double and two RBIs; Hover, 1-for-2, two RBIs and two runs; Delatte, 1-for-2, two RBIs; Williams and Harris, each 1-for-2, an RBI and a run; Domingue, 1-for-1, an RBI; Seth Giroir, an RBI, a stolen base and two runs; Ethan Nguyen, an RBI and two runs; and Ratcliff, an RBI and a run.

Gaston suffered the loss. In two innings, he surrendered 13 runs (seven earned) on six hits with seven walks, three hit batters and fanned three.

Gaston led Peabody’s offense with a 2-for-3 performance with a triple and a run, while Lotts had an RBI.