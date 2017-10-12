Berwick re-enters 3A top 10
The Berwick High School Panthers re-entered the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 3A Top 10 this week at No. 9.
Berwick (5-1), which received votes a week ago, re-entered the top 10 after routing Erath 55-19 in both teams’ District 8-3A opener last week.
Berwick received 34 points this week. The Panthers will continue district play Friday when they travel to face Kaplan.
De La Salle remained Class 3A’s top-ranked squad. The Cavaliers (5-0) received 115 points and six first-place votes.
Meanwhile, Morgan City’s District 7-4A foe, Vandebilt Catholic, is ranked No. 8 this week in Class 4A, up two spots from a week ago. The Terriers (5-1) received 50 points. Vandebilt Catholic will travel to Morgan City Thursday for a nondistrict contest against Central Catholic.
Another of Morgan City’s District 7-4A opponents, E.D. White, also received votes in this week’s 4A poll. The Cardinals picked up eight votes.
Warren Easton moved up to Class 4A’s No. 1 spot this week. Easton (4-1) received 109 points and seven first-place votes.
In Class 1A, Central Catholic’s District 7-1A foe, Lafayette Christian Academy, remained ranked No. 4 this week. The Knights (6-0) received 86 points.
Logansport (6-0) remained Class 1A’s top-ranked squad as it received 119 points and nine first-place votes.
Below are the latest prep polls for classes 5A-1A. First-place votes are indicated by parentheses.
CLASS 5A
Record Pts Pvs
1, West Monroe (6) 6-0 111 1
2, John Curtis (3) 5-1 105 2
3, Evangel (1) 4-1 103 3
4, Acadiana 6-0 92 5
5, Scotlandville 6-0 83 6
6, Covington 6-0 72 7
7, Rummel 4-1 52 4
8, St. Amant 6-0 51 10
9, Barbe 5-1 46 9
10, Zachary 4-2 18 NR
Others receiving votes: Catholic-BR 14, East Ascen-sion 14, Ruston 8, John Ehret 4, Hahnville 3, Sulphur 1, Holy Cross 1, Ouachita 1.
CLASS 4A
Record Pts Pvs
1, Warren Easton (7) 4-1 109 2
2, Benton (3) 6-0 106 3
3, Karr 5-1 94 6
4, Plaquemine 5-1 91 4
5, St. Thomas More 5-1 84 5
6, Lakeshore 6-0 71 7
7, McDonogh 35 4-2 67 1
8, Vandebilt Catholic 5-1 50 10
9, Northwood-Shrev. 4-2 24 NR
10, Woodlawn-BR 5-1 20 NR
Others receiving votes: Neville 12, Rayne 19, E.D. White Catholic 8, Teurlings Catholic 7, Salmen 7, DeRid-der 6, Leesville 5, Carencro 3, Parkview Baptist 3, Woodlawn-Shreveport 2.
CLASS 3A
Record Pts Pvs
1, De La Salle (6) 5-0 115 1
2, University (3) 6-0 113 2
3, Sterlington (1) 6-0 99 3
4, West Feliciana 5-1 21 4
5, Iowa 6-0 80 5
6, St. Charles 5-1 61 6
7, Jena 6-0 60 7
8, St. James 5-1 38 8
9, Berwick 5-1 34 NR
10, Richwood 4-2 27 NR
Others receiving votes: Union Parish 12, Donaldsonville 9, Northwest 7, Caldwell Parish 6, Albany 1.
CLASS 2A
Record Pts Pvs
1, Notre Dame (10) 5-0 120 1
2, Amite 6-0 108 2
3, Welsh 4-0 101 3
4, Catholic-NI 5-1 81 6
5, Many 4-2 73 8
6, Ferriday 5-1 60 4
7, St. Helena 5-1 53 9
8, Newman 6-0 51 10
9. Riverside 1-3 48 7
10, Mangham 5-1 43 5
Others receiving votes: Dunham 19, Ascension Episcopal 12, Kinder 4, Episcopal-B.R. 4.
CLASS 1A
Record Pts Pvs
1, Logansport (9) 6-0 119 1
2, Kentwood (1) 5-1 99 2
3, Opelousas Catholic 5-1 92 3
4, Lafayette Christian 6-0 86 4
5, Haynesville 4-2 78 5
6, Oak Grove 5-1 72 6
7, Cedar Creek 6-0 58 10
8, Oberlin 5-1 49 9
9, Ascension Catholic 6-0 44 NR
10, St. Mary’s 5-1 25 NR
Others receiving votes: Elton 21, Ouachita Christian 18, Catholic-PC 10, West St John 5, Varnado 3, St. Ed-mund 1.
(Courtesy of www.theadvocate.com/sports)