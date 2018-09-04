Berwick pummels Morgan City 34-7

Berwick ran past Morgan City 34-7 in both teams’ season opener Friday in Berwick.

The Panthers led 14-0 at halftime and used three second-half turnovers to pull away from the Tigers.

“We played hard in the first half, but again, just like last week against Patterson, we gave them the football and they made plays,” Morgan City Coach Chris Stroud said. “We’re not there yet. We’re still behind the eight ball. We have to learn to overcome ourselves.”

Morgan City had six turnovers Friday.

Berwick’s Josh Jones intercepted Morgan City’s wildcat quarterback, Devonta Grogan, and raced 80 yards for a touchdown with 7:21 remaining in the third quarter. Seth Canty added the extra point kick for a 21-0 Berwick lead.

After another Morgan City fumble deep in Tigers territory, Berwick (1-0) wasted little time getting into the end zone again. Jones and quarterback Mitchell Sanford took turns running the football before Sanford crashed in on a 1-yard scoring run with 5:20 remaining in the third quarter as Berwick extended its lead to 28-0.

Morgan City (0-1) turned the ball over for the third straight possession, fumbling with 5:14 remaining in the third. Berwick converted again, this time on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Sanford to Barrett Hover for a 34-0 lead with 4:48 remaining in the third quarter.

Sanford was 7-of-16 passing for 131 yards and a score, while Hover was the team’s leading receiver with four receptions for 96 yards and a score. Jones was the leading rusher with 14 carries for 93 yards and two touchdowns.

“We were able to stop their big plays, and we got some of our own,” Berwick Coach Mike Walker said. “We also wanted to establish the run, and Josh Jones had a hell of a game. Even Mitchell had a good night running the ball.”

Sanford carried nine times for 66 yards and a score.

Berwick rushed for 210 yards as a team.

“We’re also out of shape,” Stroud said. “We have so many guys playing both ways, and by the fourth quarter, we’re done. We have been competitive until we get tired, and we’re going to have to fix it.”

Morgan City scored late in the late in the third quarter on Tate Alcina’s 37-yard pass to Hayden Barron with 1:26 remaining in the quarter.

Alcina was 4-of-10 passing for 38 yards with an interception, while Grogan was 2-of-3 passing for 54 yards and an interception. Khai Hartley was 2-of-2 passing for 22 yards to close out the game.

Jones had two first-half touchdown runs to give the Panthers a 14-0 halftime lead. His first score was a 23-yard run where he leaped over a defenders head and into the end zone, and he added a 14-yard touchdown run with 4:11 remaining in the second quarter.

Berwick travels to Northwest Friday, while Morgan City will host Hanson Memorial.

BHS MCHS

First downs: 17 10

Rushing yards: 210 93

Passing yards: 126 114

Total yards: 336 207

A-C-HI 16-7-1 15-8-2

Score by Quarters

BHS 7 7 20 0 --34

MCHS 0 0 7 0 - 7

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter

BHS: Josh Jones 23-yd. run

(Seth Canty kick) 1:58.

2nd Quarter

BHS: Jones 14-yd. run. (Canty

kick good) 4:11

3rd Quarter

BHS: Jones 80-yd. interception

return (Canty kick good) 7:21.

BHS: Mitchell Sanford 1-yd.

run (Canty kick good) 5:20

MCHS: Hayden Barron 37-yd.

pass from Tate Alcina (Andy

Rangel kick) 1:26

Individual Stats

Morgan City

Rushing

Mitchell Mancuso, 8-29;

Devonta Grogan, 7-24; Hayden

Barron, 2-2; Alcina, 6-20; Dylan

Tingle, 1-2; Noah Sierra, 1-3;

Kerwin Francois, 2-21; Matthew

Griffin, 2-(-4).

Passing

Tate Alcina, 4-10-1, 38 yds.;

Devonta Grogan, 2-3-1, 54 yds.;

Khai Hartley, 2-2-0, 22 yds.

Receiving

Devonta Grogan, 1-14.; Mitchell

Mancuso, 2-2; Kerwin Francois,

1-40; Barron, 2-49, 1 TD; Matthew

Griffin, 1-14; Deandre Grogan,

1-22.

Berwick

Rushing

Josh Jones, 14-93, 2 TDs;

Mitchell Sanford, 9-66, 1 TD;

Keyon Singleton, 6-44; Hayden

Seneca, 2 -7.

Passing

Mitchell Sanford, 7-16-1, 131

yds., 1 TD and 1 Int.

Receiving

Barrett Hover, 4-96, 1 TD;

Josh Jones, 1-9 yds; Kaeden

Thomas, 1-6 yds; Hayden Landry,

1-15 yds.