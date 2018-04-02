Berwick Panthers finish 2-1 at western bi-regionals

The Berwick Panthers finished 2-1 at the state’s western bi-regionals March 26 at Holiday Lanes in Bossier City, defeating two higher seeds before falling one game short of advancing to the state’s Final Four.

The Panthers, seeded No. 10 at the bi-regional, defeated No. 7 Teurlings Catholic, 16-11, before knocking off No. 2 Barbe, 21-6. Barbe had received a first-round bye.

Berwick’s season ended one game short of the state’s Final Four as the squad fell to No. 6 H.L. Bourgeois, 24.5-2.5.

Against Teurlings, Abram Gilder led Berwick with a 608 series (214, 225, 169), while Ian Valdez added a 541 series (182, 180, 179). Other top Berwick bowlers were: Micah Lodrigue, a 520 series (183, 182); Lucas Landry, 517 series (173, 198); Kyle Valdez, 504 series (182, 195); and Cameron Kelly (185).

Against Barbe, Gilder led the team with a 688 series (234, 229, 225), while Ian Valdez had a 610 series (206, 232, 172). Other top Berwick bowlers were: Kelly, a 550 series (182, 177, 191); Kyle Valdez, 539 series (176, 212); Landry, (173, 172); and Scott Price, (164).

Against H.L. Bourgeois, Ian Valdez led Berwick with a 619 series (205, 221, 193), while Gilder added a 570 series (173, 217, 180). Other top Berwick bowlers were: Price, (181, 196); Kyle Valdez, (169); Kelly, (167); and Landry, (164).