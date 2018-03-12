Berwick Lady Panthers finish 2-1 at CCHS' tournament

The Berwick Lady Panthers finished 2-1 this weekend at Central Catholic’s softball tournament, winning its final two games.

The Lady Panthers bounced back from an 8-5 loss to South Terrebonne Friday with two wins Saturday, a 19-0 victory against West St. Mary and a 13-3 defeat of Centerville.

The win against West St. Mary snapped a seven-game losing streak for Berwick this season.

Against Centerville, Berwick led 3-1 after an inning, and while Centerville tied the score at 3 in the top of the third, Berwick scored four runs in the bottom of the third and added six more in the bottom of the fourth for a 13-3 lead. The game was called in five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.

Berwick outhit Centerville, 13-6, while the Lady Bulldogs committed four errors in the loss.

Morgan Toups and Alyssa Gray led Berwick’s offense. Toups was 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs, a stolen base and two runs, while Gray was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs. Other top Berwick offensive contributors were Maci Broussard, 2-for-3, two RBIs, a stolen base and three runs; Brittany Roberie, 2-for-3, an RBI, a stolen base and two runs; Kaylee Percle, 1-for-3, an RBI and a stolen base; Bronwyn Colbert, 2-for-4, two runs; and Hannah Henry and Hannah Beadle, each an RBI and a run.

Toups earned the win. In five innings, she surrendered three earned runs on six hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

Against West St. Mary, Berwick won 20-0 in three innings and nearly had a perfect game on the mound.

Berwick scored eight runs in the first, 11 in the second and one in the third.

The Lady Panthers outhit West St. Mary, 16-1, while West St. Mary committed six errors.

Gray led Berwick with a 4-for-4 performance with four RBIs, two stolen bases and two runs, while Broussard was 3-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI, two stolen bases and three runs. Other top Berwick offensive contributors were: Colbert was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, two stolen bases and two runs; Paige Steely, 1-for-2, four RBIs, two stolen bases and three runs; Laney Crouch, 2-for-3, an RBI, two stolen bases and two runs; Beadle, 1-for-3, an RBI, two stolen bases and two runs; Emily Lousteau, two RBIs, two stolen bases and a run; and Abby Sanford, 1-for-1, a double and a run.

Colbert, Broussard and Sanford combined to pitch a one-hitter, just missing a perfect game. Colbert earned the win.

Against South Terrebonne, the Lady Gators took a 4-0 lead after two innings before Berwick cut its deficit to 4-2 in the top of the third.

However, South Terrebonne extended its lead to 7-2 in the bottom of the third, but Berwick cut its deficit to 7-5 in the top of the fourth.

The Lady Panthers could get no closer, though, and South Terrebonne added a run in the bottom of the sixth for the final margin.

Berwick outhit South Terrebonne, 8-7.

Toups suffered the loss. In three innings, she surrendered six runs (four earned) on seven hits with three strikeouts.

Percle led Berwick with a 2-for-2 performance with a double, an RBI and a run. Other top Berwick offensive contributors were Gray, 2-for-4, with a double, an RBI and a run; Colbert, 1-for-3, a double and an RBI; and Sanford, two RBIs.

Thursday, Berwick fell to Kaplan, 6-5.

While Kaplan led 3-1 after two innings, Berwick evened the score at 3 in the bottom of the third.

The scored remained the same until Kaplan scored three in the top of the fifth for a 6-3 lead before Berwick scored the game’s final two runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Kaplan outhit Berwick 12-11.

Henry and Madison Carline led Berwick’s offense. Henry was 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs, a stolen base and a run, while Carline was 3-for-4 with a run. Other top Berwick offensive contributors were Broussard, 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run; Gray, 2-for-3, a double and three runs; and Toups, 1-for-3, an RBI.

Toups suffered the loss. In seven innings, she surrendered six runs (four earned) on 12 hits with one walk and one strikeout.

Berwick (5-8) returns to action Monday when it hosts Centerville in a 4 p.m. contest.

Patterson wins twice

Patterson High School finished 2-1 at Central Catholic’s tournament this weekend, knocking off Central Catholic, 7-5, Friday and Houma Christian, 15-10, Saturday, before falling to South Terrebonne, 5-2, later Saturday in its tournament finale.

No individual stats were available from any game.

Against Central Catholic, Patterson fell behind 4-0 before cutting its deficit to 4-1 in the second.

While Central Catholic extended its lead to 5-1 in the top of the fourth, Patterson scored two runs in the bottom of the frame and added four more in the bottom of the fifth. The Lumberjills received back-to-back home runs from Ashlynn Rock and Madison Paul in the inning to take a 7-5 lead.

Patterson had seven hits.

The Lumberjills (7-6) will return to action Tuesday when it travels to face Berwick in a District 8-3A contest set for a 4 p.m. start.

Central Catholic

wins 2 of 3

The Central Catholic Lady Eagles won two of three games this weekend at its tournament, topping Ellender and Terrebonne Saturday after falling to Patterson Friday.

Against Terrebonne, Central Catholic won 12-2.

The Lady Eagles took a 5-0 lead after two innings, and after Terrebonne cut its deficit to 5-2 in the top of the third, Central Catholic countered with two runs in the third and five more in the fifth. The game was called in the fifth due to the 10-run mercy rule.

Alanni Landry earned the win, tossing a three-hitter. In five innings, she surrendered two runs (one earned) and fanned four.

Offensively, Central Catholic collected 15 hits, led by Taylor Picou’s 4-for-4 performance with three doubles, 3 RBIs and two runs. Other top Central Catholic offensive contributors were Rylie Jeau Theriot, 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs; Kelly Russo, 2-for-3, an RBI and two runs; Haley Fontenot, 2-for-4, a double and an RBI; Bailee Lipari, 1-for-3, a double and a run; Alanni Landry, 1-for-2, a double; Shelbie Mabile, 1-for-3, an RBI and two runs; Brooke Lipari, 1-for-4, an RBI and a run; and Kaleigh Navarro, 1-for-4, an RBI.

Against Ellender, Central Catholic won 12-2 in six innings.

Central Catholic led 2-1 after an inning before scoring two runs apiece in the second and fourth innings and four runs in the fifth for a 10-1 lead. Ellender plated a run in the top of the sixth before Central Catholic responded with two runs in the bottom of the sixth, ending the game via the 10-run mercy rule.

Sara Thomas earned the win as she tossed a three-hitter. In five innings, she surrendered two earned runs and fanned five. In an inning of relief, Landry surrendered no runs or hits.

Picou led Central Catholic with a 2-for-4 performance with two home runs, four RBIs and two runs. Other top Central Catholic offensive contributors were Mabile, 3-for-4, three RBIs and two runs; Navarro, 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a stolen base and a run; Brooke Lipari, 2-for-4, a triple, two RBIs and a run; Russo, 2-for-2, an RBI and a run; and Landry, 2-for-4, an RBI and a run.

Friday, Central Catholic fell to Patterson, 7-5.

Central Catholic took a 4-0 lead before Patterson cut its deficit to 4-1 in the second.

While Central Catholic extended its lead to 5-1 in the top of the fourth, Patterson scored two runs in the bottom of the frame and added four more in the bottom of the fifth.

Sara Thomas, the second of three Central Catholic pitchers used, suffered the loss. In 0.1 innings, she allowed four earned runs on four hits.

Fontenot started the game, and in 4.2 innings, she surrendered two earned runs on two hits and fanned five.

Offensively, Central Catholic collected 12 hits.

Brooke Lipari led Central Catholic with a 2-for-4 performance with a double, an RBI, a stolen base and a run. Other top Central Catholic offensive contributors were Picou, 1-for-4 with a triple; Thomas, 2-for-2; Fontenot, 2-for-4, a stolen base and a run; Mabile, 2-for-3, a run; and Landry, 2-for-3.

Central Catholic (11-2) will return to action Wednesday when it hosts Hanson in a 5 p.m. contest at the Bayou Vista Community Center.