Berwick to host Erath in District 8-3A opener

Berwick is not holding on to last week’s upset win with District 8-3A play opening Thursday when Erath comes to town.

Berwick (2-3) beat Class 2A’s 10th-ranked team, Ascension Episcopal, 38-24 in Youngsville last week.

Standout running back Josh Jones led the Panthers with 417 yards rushing on 30 carries with four touchdowns last week.

“Josh was truly special last Friday,” Berwick Coach Mike Walker said. “He works very hard on and off the field, so I wasn’t that surprised. Our linemen also deserve some praise. They did a great job opening up huge holes.”

The senior has rushed 109 times for 925 yards and 13 touchdowns this season, while quarterback Mitchell Sanford has carried 41 times for 228 yards and two touchdowns. Sanford also has completed 53-of-94 passes for 710 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions.

Barrett Hover is the team’s top receiver with 22 receptions for 362 yards and four touchdowns.

As the Panthers enter district, Walker told the team all games up to this point didn’t mean much.

“For us to reach some of the goals we set for our program, we have to come out ready (Thursday) against Erath,” Walker said. “Erath is big up front on both sides of the ball, which can be a concern for our team because we are not the biggest up front. We have to be technically sound up front and execute our plans.”

Erath (0-5) lost to Welsh High School 41-12 Friday in the Bobcats’ final nondistrict game.

Welsh totaled 483 rushing yards.

Quarterback Luke LeBlanc leads the Bobcats’ offense, completing 87-of-159 passes for 860 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Matt Domingues is the Bobcats’ top receivers with 37 catches for 473 yards and a touchdown, while Luke Frederick has 23 catches for 230 yards.

Jax Thibodeaux is the leading rusher with 80 carries for 288 yards with three touchdowns.

Four Erath starters missed last week’s game.

