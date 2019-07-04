Berwick High School sports awards winners

Outdoor track and field honorees were, first row, Josh Jones. Kneeling from left are Alvin Jones, Kyle Valdez, Barrett Hover, Blake Pennison, Darby Frickey, Tristan McGonagill and Brett Bearb. On the third row are Abby Williams, Lauren Cantrelle, Arianna Jones, Kaitlyn Baudoin, Ryleigh Arnold, Tia Whitehead, Tamera Whitehead, Keon Carbin, Milton Barrilleaux, Keyon Singleton and Donte Short. On the back row are Julius Ziegler, Natalie Kinchen, Gracie Bazare, Bree Davis, Cruiz Crawford and Matthew Legendre. Not pictured are Grace Campbell, Maya McGinnis, Micah Lodrigue, Blayne Jones and Blake Turner. (The Daily Review/Corwin Murray)