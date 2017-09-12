Berwick High School jumps into 3A Top 10

Tue, 09/12/2017 - 10:31pm Geoffrey Stoute
Staff Report

Berwick High School has reached the Top 10 of the latest Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 3A poll, as the Panthers are the state’s 10th-ranked squad this week.
The jump into the top 10 comes after defeating then-ninth ranked Northwest last week, 52-34.
Berwick (2-0) received 29 points.
Meanwhile, Central Catholic received two votes this week. The Eagles (0-2) fell to Archbishop Hannan Friday, 21-13.
Central Catholic will play at False River Friday, while Berwick will host Class 4A South Terrebonne.
Lafayette Christian (2-0), Central Catholic’s District 7-1A foe, is remained the eighth-ranked team in Class 1A, with 54 points.
Logansport replaced Haynesville as the top-ranked 1A team this week. Logansport received 118 points.
In Class 3A, De La Salle (2-0) remained the top-ranked team.
In Class 4A, Morgan City’s District 7-4A foe, Vandebilt Catholic (2-0), entered the top 10 this week at No. 10. Vandebilt Catholic received 28 points.
St. Thomas More (2-0) remained Class 4A’s top-ranked squad with 114 points.
Below are the complete polls for Classes 5A-1A.
CLASS 5A
Record Pts Prv
First-place votes in parentheses.
1, West Monroe (2) 2-0 107 3
2, John Curtis (5) 1-1 104 1
3, Evangel (2) 1-1 102 2
4, Rummel (1) 1-0 96 4
5, Acadiana 2-0 79 5
6, Scotlandville 2-0 68 7
7, Catholic-BR 2-0 56 NR
8, Barbe 2-0 34 NR
9, Zachary 1-1 33 6
10, John Ehret 1-1 30 NR
Others receiving votes: Covington 19, Destrehan 18, Parkway 12, Ruston 6, Sulphur 5, Hahnville 3, East Ascension 1.
CLASS 4A
Record Pts PV
1, St. Thomas More (5) 2-0 114 1
2, Warren Easton (4) 2-0 108 2
3, Plaquemine 2-0 91 T4
4, McDonogh 35 1-1 84 3
5, Carencro 1-0 78 T4
6, Teurlings Catholic 2-0 73 7
7, Karr 2-0 62 9
8, Benton (1) 2-0 50 10
9, Parkview Baptist 1-1 35 NR
10, Vandebilt Catholic 2-0 28 NR
Others receiving votes: Lakeshore 20, Neville 15, Lutcher 13, Rayne 3, Woodlawn-Shreveport 2, Cecilia 6, Lakeshore 1, Carver 1.
CLASS 3A
Record Pts Prv
1, De La Salle (7) 2-0 115 1
2, West Feliciana (3) 2-0 109 2
3, University 2-0 96 4
4, St. Charles 2-0 94 3
5, Sterlington 2-0 81 5
6, Iowa 2-0 66 6
7, St. James 2-0 63 8
8, Jena 2-0 46 10
9, Jennings 1-0 33 NR
10, Berwick 2-0 29 NR
Others receiving votes: Eunice 18, Richwood 17, Northwest 9, Loranger 3, Union Parish 2.
CLASS 2A
Record Pts Prv
1, Notre Dame (5) 1-0 113 2
2, Many (2) 2-0 106 3
3 (tie), Riverside (3) 1-1 94 1
(tie), Amite 2-0 94 4
5, Catholic-New Iberia 2-0 82 5
6, Welsh 1-0 69 7
7, Ferriday 2-0 56 9
8, St. Helena 2-0 51 10
9, Kinder 1-1 38 8
10. Mangham 2-0 37 NR
Others receiving votes: Ascension Episcopal 19, Calvary Baptist 12, Dunham 8, Northeast 1.
CLASS 1A
Record Pts Prv
1, Logansport (8) 2-0 118 2
2, Oak Grove 2-0 99 4
3, Haynesville (1) 1-1 95 1
4, Kentwood (1) 1-1 81 5
5, Oberlin 2-0 77 6
6, Opelousas Catholic 1-1 66 7
7, St. Mary’s 2-0 6-0 9
8, Lafayette Christian 2-0 54 8
9, Ouachita Christian 1-1 49 3
10, Elton 1-0 31 10
Others receiving votes: Covenant Christian Academy 19, Cedar Creek 19, Ascension Catholic 10, Central Catholic 2.
(Courtesy of www.theadvocate.com/sports)

