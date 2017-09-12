Berwick High School jumps into 3A Top 10

Berwick High School has reached the Top 10 of the latest Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 3A poll, as the Panthers are the state’s 10th-ranked squad this week.

The jump into the top 10 comes after defeating then-ninth ranked Northwest last week, 52-34.

Berwick (2-0) received 29 points.

Meanwhile, Central Catholic received two votes this week. The Eagles (0-2) fell to Archbishop Hannan Friday, 21-13.

Central Catholic will play at False River Friday, while Berwick will host Class 4A South Terrebonne.

Lafayette Christian (2-0), Central Catholic’s District 7-1A foe, is remained the eighth-ranked team in Class 1A, with 54 points.

Logansport replaced Haynesville as the top-ranked 1A team this week. Logansport received 118 points.

In Class 3A, De La Salle (2-0) remained the top-ranked team.

In Class 4A, Morgan City’s District 7-4A foe, Vandebilt Catholic (2-0), entered the top 10 this week at No. 10. Vandebilt Catholic received 28 points.

St. Thomas More (2-0) remained Class 4A’s top-ranked squad with 114 points.

Below are the complete polls for Classes 5A-1A.

CLASS 5A

Record Pts Prv

First-place votes in parentheses.

1, West Monroe (2) 2-0 107 3

2, John Curtis (5) 1-1 104 1

3, Evangel (2) 1-1 102 2

4, Rummel (1) 1-0 96 4

5, Acadiana 2-0 79 5

6, Scotlandville 2-0 68 7

7, Catholic-BR 2-0 56 NR

8, Barbe 2-0 34 NR

9, Zachary 1-1 33 6

10, John Ehret 1-1 30 NR

Others receiving votes: Covington 19, Destrehan 18, Parkway 12, Ruston 6, Sulphur 5, Hahnville 3, East Ascension 1.

CLASS 4A

Record Pts PV

1, St. Thomas More (5) 2-0 114 1

2, Warren Easton (4) 2-0 108 2

3, Plaquemine 2-0 91 T4

4, McDonogh 35 1-1 84 3

5, Carencro 1-0 78 T4

6, Teurlings Catholic 2-0 73 7

7, Karr 2-0 62 9

8, Benton (1) 2-0 50 10

9, Parkview Baptist 1-1 35 NR

10, Vandebilt Catholic 2-0 28 NR

Others receiving votes: Lakeshore 20, Neville 15, Lutcher 13, Rayne 3, Woodlawn-Shreveport 2, Cecilia 6, Lakeshore 1, Carver 1.

CLASS 3A

Record Pts Prv

1, De La Salle (7) 2-0 115 1

2, West Feliciana (3) 2-0 109 2

3, University 2-0 96 4

4, St. Charles 2-0 94 3

5, Sterlington 2-0 81 5

6, Iowa 2-0 66 6

7, St. James 2-0 63 8

8, Jena 2-0 46 10

9, Jennings 1-0 33 NR

10, Berwick 2-0 29 NR

Others receiving votes: Eunice 18, Richwood 17, Northwest 9, Loranger 3, Union Parish 2.

CLASS 2A

Record Pts Prv

1, Notre Dame (5) 1-0 113 2

2, Many (2) 2-0 106 3

3 (tie), Riverside (3) 1-1 94 1

(tie), Amite 2-0 94 4

5, Catholic-New Iberia 2-0 82 5

6, Welsh 1-0 69 7

7, Ferriday 2-0 56 9

8, St. Helena 2-0 51 10

9, Kinder 1-1 38 8

10. Mangham 2-0 37 NR

Others receiving votes: Ascension Episcopal 19, Calvary Baptist 12, Dunham 8, Northeast 1.

CLASS 1A

Record Pts Prv

1, Logansport (8) 2-0 118 2

2, Oak Grove 2-0 99 4

3, Haynesville (1) 1-1 95 1

4, Kentwood (1) 1-1 81 5

5, Oberlin 2-0 77 6

6, Opelousas Catholic 1-1 66 7

7, St. Mary’s 2-0 6-0 9

8, Lafayette Christian 2-0 54 8

9, Ouachita Christian 1-1 49 3

10, Elton 1-0 31 10

Others receiving votes: Covenant Christian Academy 19, Cedar Creek 19, Ascension Catholic 10, Central Catholic 2.

(Courtesy of www.theadvocate.com/sports)