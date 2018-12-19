Berwick distributes awards in fall sports

Berwick High School honored its athletes in fall sports during a ceremony Monday at the Berwick Civic Complex.

Athletes who participated in cross country, swimming, volleyball and football were honored as well as those who won KWBJ Player of the Week awards.

Below is a list of the award winners:

Cross Country

—Female MVP: Lauren Cantrelle.

—Male MVP: Darby Frickey.

—Most Improved: Gavin Mendez and Kyle Valdez.

—Panther Pride Spirit Award: Auston Jones.

—Senior Awards: Cantrelle, Jones and Hector Plata.

Swim

—Coaches Award: Alyssa Gray and Carson LeBlanc.

—Most Improved: Randi Joubert, Clay Menard and Zachary Campbell.

—Panther Pride: Natalie Kinchen and Rustin Scarbrough.

—High Point Award: Ty Kapp and Megan Soileau.

—Bayou League All-District: Kapp, Madison Carline, Jace Templet, Luke Orlando, Maya McGinnis, Kinchen, Scarbrough, Gray and Soileau.

—Southwest Acadiana League All-District: Gray and Carline.

—Louisiana High School Athletic Association Academic All-State: Carine, Gracie Bazar, Gray and Soileau.

—Senior Awards: Shayne Berger, Bazare, Carline, Deanna Carrington, Gray, Kapp, Dylan Lipari, Micah Lodrigue, McGinnis, Caleb Perry, Soileau and Templet.

Volleyball

—Coach’s Award: Alyssa Gray.

—Offensive MVP: Gray.

—Defensive MVP: Maci Broussard.

—Most Improved: Laney Crouch.

—Panther Pride: Ashlynn Fitter.

—Class 3A Academic All-State: Gray and Morgan Toups.

—All-District 8-3A: Gray, second-team setter; Broussard, second-team libero; and Lauren Skinner, honorable mention.

—Senior Awards: Gray, Broussard, Skinner, Abby Sanford and Toups.

Football

—All-District 8-3A: Mitchell Sanford, first-team quarterback; Josh Jones, first-team running back and Co-Offensive Most Valuable Player; Barrett Hover, first-team wide receiver and defensive back; Matthew Legendre, first-team offensive lineman; Rustin Ratcliff, first-team linebacker; Hunter Landry, second-team wide receiver; Noah Alhayek, second-team offensive lineman; Seth Canty, second-team kicker; Cruiz Crawford, second-team defensive lineman; Hayden Seneca, second-team linebacker; Ethan Nguyen, second-team defensive back; Seth Giroir, honorable mention offensive lineman; Tristan McGonagill, honorable mention offensive lineman; Tyler Thibodeaux, honorable mention defensive lineman; Hunter Seneca, honorable mention defensive lineman; Brett Williams, honorable mention defensive back.

—Academic All-State: Hunter Seneca.

—Wendy’s High School Heisman: Scott Price.

—Senior Awards: Sanford, Hover, Jones, Ratcliff, Landry, Blake Pennison, Hunter Seneca; Williams, Nguyen, Alvin Jones, Ty Kapp, James Crawford, Cruiz Crawford, Thibodeaux, Giroir, McGonagill, Legendre and Price.

—KWBJ Players of the Week: Sanford, Hover and Jones.