Berwick distributes awards in fall sports

The Berwick High School football team was honored during the school's fall sports awards ceremony Monday at the Berwick Civic Complex. Award winners were, kneeling from left, Tyler Thibodeaux, Hunter Landry, Ethan Nguyen, Brett Williams, Noah Alhayek and Tristan McGonagill. On the second row are Seth Giroir, Rustin Ratcliff, Barrett Hover, Mitchell Sanford, Josh Jones, Hayden Seneca, Seth Canty, Hunter Seneca and Scott Price. On the back row are Matthew Legendre and Cruiz Crawford. Not pictured are Blake Pennison, Alvin Jones, Ty Kapp and James Crawford. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
The Berwick High School Swim Team was honored during Monday's awards ceremony. Kneeling, from left, are Clay Menard, Zachary Campbell, Carson Leblanc, Ty Kapp and Luke Orlando. Standing, are Randi Joubert, Alyssa Gray, Madison Carline, Gracie Bazare, Megan Soileau, Maya McGuiness, Shayne Berger and Jace Templet. Not pictured are Natalie Kinchen, Rustin Scarbrough, Deanna Carrington, Dylan Lipari, Micah Lodrigue and Caleb Perry. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
Berwick High's volleyball team was recognized during the school's awards ceremony Monday. From left are Abby Sanford, Lauren Skinner, Alyssa Gray, Ashlynn Fitter, Maci Broussard and Morgan Toups. Not pictured is Laney Crouch. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
Berwick High's cross country team was recognized during the school's awards ceremony Monday. From left are Lauren Cantrelle, Darby Frickey and Kyle Valdez. Not pictured are Gavin Mendez, Auston Jones and Hector Plata. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
Berwick High School's KWBJ Players of the Week were honored during the school's fall sports awards ceremony Monday at the Berwick Civic Complex. The awards were sponsored by Core Physical Therapy and Sports Performance. From left, Barrett Hover, Mitchell Sanford and Josh Jones were honored for their contests against Kaplan, Patterson and Morgan City, respectively. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
Berwick distributes awards in fall sports
Berwick High School honored its athletes in fall sports during a ceremony Monday at the Berwick Civic Complex.
Athletes who participated in cross country, swimming, volleyball and football were honored as well as those who won KWBJ Player of the Week awards.
Below is a list of the award winners:
Cross Country
—Female MVP: Lauren Cantrelle.
—Male MVP: Darby Frickey.
—Most Improved: Gavin Mendez and Kyle Valdez.
—Panther Pride Spirit Award: Auston Jones.
—Senior Awards: Cantrelle, Jones and Hector Plata.
Swim
—Coaches Award: Alyssa Gray and Carson LeBlanc.
—Most Improved: Randi Joubert, Clay Menard and Zachary Campbell.
—Panther Pride: Natalie Kinchen and Rustin Scarbrough.
—High Point Award: Ty Kapp and Megan Soileau.
—Bayou League All-District: Kapp, Madison Carline, Jace Templet, Luke Orlando, Maya McGinnis, Kinchen, Scarbrough, Gray and Soileau.
—Southwest Acadiana League All-District: Gray and Carline.
—Louisiana High School Athletic Association Academic All-State: Carine, Gracie Bazar, Gray and Soileau.
—Senior Awards: Shayne Berger, Bazare, Carline, Deanna Carrington, Gray, Kapp, Dylan Lipari, Micah Lodrigue, McGinnis, Caleb Perry, Soileau and Templet.
Volleyball
—Coach’s Award: Alyssa Gray.
—Offensive MVP: Gray.
—Defensive MVP: Maci Broussard.
—Most Improved: Laney Crouch.
—Panther Pride: Ashlynn Fitter.
—Class 3A Academic All-State: Gray and Morgan Toups.
—All-District 8-3A: Gray, second-team setter; Broussard, second-team libero; and Lauren Skinner, honorable mention.
—Senior Awards: Gray, Broussard, Skinner, Abby Sanford and Toups.
Football
—All-District 8-3A: Mitchell Sanford, first-team quarterback; Josh Jones, first-team running back and Co-Offensive Most Valuable Player; Barrett Hover, first-team wide receiver and defensive back; Matthew Legendre, first-team offensive lineman; Rustin Ratcliff, first-team linebacker; Hunter Landry, second-team wide receiver; Noah Alhayek, second-team offensive lineman; Seth Canty, second-team kicker; Cruiz Crawford, second-team defensive lineman; Hayden Seneca, second-team linebacker; Ethan Nguyen, second-team defensive back; Seth Giroir, honorable mention offensive lineman; Tristan McGonagill, honorable mention offensive lineman; Tyler Thibodeaux, honorable mention defensive lineman; Hunter Seneca, honorable mention defensive lineman; Brett Williams, honorable mention defensive back.
—Academic All-State: Hunter Seneca.
—Wendy’s High School Heisman: Scott Price.
—Senior Awards: Sanford, Hover, Jones, Ratcliff, Landry, Blake Pennison, Hunter Seneca; Williams, Nguyen, Alvin Jones, Ty Kapp, James Crawford, Cruiz Crawford, Thibodeaux, Giroir, McGonagill, Legendre and Price.
—KWBJ Players of the Week: Sanford, Hover and Jones.