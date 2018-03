Berwick, Central Catholic compete in Cardinal Relays

The Berwick High School Panthers finished second in boys’ team scoring, while the Lady Panthers were fourth to lead area competitors at E.D. White’s Cardinal Relays March 16, in Thibodaux.

Berwick’s boys finished with 165 points, one less than meet champion E.D. White, which had 166.

On the girls’ side, Berwick had 40 points, while the Academy of Sacred Heart won the meet with 190 points.

Central Catholic’s boys’ and girls’ also competed. The Eagles finished fourth in boys’ team scoring with 57 points, while the Lady Eagles finished seventh in girls’ team scoring with 29 points.

Below are Berwick’s and Central Catholic’s results:

BOYS

Teams: 1, E.D. White Catholic, 166; 2, Berwick, 165; 3, Franklin, 67; 4, Central Catholic, 57; 5, St. Charles Catholic, 51; 6, Ascension Catholic, 24; 7, Assumption, 9; 8, Hanson Memorial, 5.

Field Events

Long Jump: 1, Kenan Jones, BHS, 22-09; 2, Josh Carver, BHS, 20-08; 3, DesDreian Gant, CCHS, 20-04; 6, Chris Singleton, CCHS, 19-09.

Triple Jump: 1, Kenan Jones, BHS, 45-01; 2, Josh Carver, BHS, 41-11; 4, Elijah Swan, CCHS, 38-05.

High Jump: 1, Josh Carver, BHS, 6-02; 2, Kenan Jones, BHS, 6-00.

Shot Put: 5, Cruiz Crawford, BHS, 33-10; 6, Cade Booty, CCHS, 33-02.50.

Discus: 4, Noah Alahyek, BHS, 110-04; 6, Dravyn Bryan, BHS, 91-03.

Javelin: 1, Tyler O’Con, CCHS, 159-03; 4, Alvin Jones, BHS, 111-00; 5, Cody Kapp, BHS, 104-00; 6, Andrew Duval, CCHS, 98-09.

Pole Vault: 4, Micah Lodrigue, BHS, 10-06; 5, Milton Barrilleaux, BHS, 9-00.

Track Events

100m dash: 1, Josh Jones, BHS, 10.98.

200m dash: 4, Donte Short, BHS, 23.55; 6, Barrett Hover, BHS, 23.77.

400m dash: 1, Alvin Jones, BHS, 52.01; 3, DesDreian Gant, CCHS, 53.39.

110m hurdles: 1, Tyler O’Con, CCHS, 17.09; 3, Albert Bacon, BHS, 18.32.

300m hurdles: 2, Tyler O’Con, CCHS, 43.54; 3, Keyon Singleton, BHS, 43.80; 4, Caleb O’Con, CCHS, 50.74; 5, Dylan Cothran, BHS, 51.32.

800m run: 3, Cade Minton, CCHS, 2:11.64; 6, Darby Frickey, BHS, 2:18.20.

1600m run: 2, Ian Valdez, BHS, 4:53.83; 4, Hector Plata, BHS, 4:57.57.

3200m run: 3, Ian Valdez, BHS, 10:33.52; 4, Darby Frickey, BHS, 11:13.14.

4x100m relay: 1, Berwick, 43.25.

4x200m relay: 1, Berwick, 1:31.62.

4x400m relay: 1, Berwick, 3:35.16.

GIRLS

Teams: 1, Academy of the Sacred Heart, 190; 2, E.D. White Catholic, 133; 3, Assumption, 52; 4, Berwick, 40; 5, Ascension Catholic, 36; 6, Franklin, 32; 7, Central Catholic, 29; 8, St. Charles Catholic, 24; 9, Dominican Catholic, 13; 10, Hanson Memorial Catholic, 2.

Field Events

Long Jump: 4, Sheldriana Clark, BHS, 15-05.50.

Triple Jump: 4, Emma Simmons, CCHS, 30-03.25.

High Jump: 5, Arianna Jones, BHS, 4-06.

Shot Put: 2, Sydney Williams, CCHS, 32-07; 6, Tia Whitehead, BHS, 26-04.50.

Discus: 3, Sydney Williams, CCHS, 84-08; 5, Macy Wiggins, BHS, 72-00.50.

Javelin: 4, Maddi Osborne, BHS, 81-02; 5, Ava Nicar, CCHS, 74-06.

Pole Vault: 4, McKayla Hardaway, BHS, 6-00; 5, Linda Carpenter, BHS, 5-06.

Track Events

100m dash: 6, Arianna Jones, BHS, 13.99.

200m dash: 3, Arianna Jones, BHS, 28.22.

400m dash: 4, Emma Simmons, CCHS, 1:07.29.

100m hurdles: 3, Bronwyn Colbert, BHS, 18.11; 4, Katie Hoffpauir, CCHS, 19.39.

300m hurdles: 5, Karlecia Jones, BHS, 1:03.26.

800m run: 6, Lucy Hamer, CCHS, 2:46.50.

1600m run: 5, Lauren Cantrell, BHS, 6:11.87.

4x400m relay: 4, Berwick, 5:03.46.

Courtesy of www.bayoupreps.com