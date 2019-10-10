Article Image Alt Text

Berwick, CCHS pick up week 6 victories

Thu, 10/10/2019 - 11:25pm
Staff Report

Berwick and Central Catholic High schools were the Tri-City Area's week 6 winners on the gridiron Thursday evening.
Berwick defeated Patterson High School, 29-26, in both teams' District 9-3A opener, while Central Catholic routed Centerville, 42-6, in both teams' District 8-1A opener.
Meanwhile, the Morgan City High School Tigers lost a 24-21 heartbreaker to Ellender in both teams' District 7-4A opener.
Looking ahead to week 7, Central Catholic (2-3 overall, 1-0 in district) will host Hanson Memorial Thursday.
On Oct. 18, Berwick (3-3, 1-0) will travel to face Lutcher, while Patterson (2-4, 0-1) will host E.D. White, both in District 9-3A action. Morgan City will host Assumption in District 8-4A play on Oct. 18, too.

