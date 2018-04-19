Berwick caps perfect district season with rout of David Thibodaux

The Berwick Panthers concluded their District 8-3A season with a perfect 12-0 mark after routing David Thibodaux, 18-0, in five innings Tuesday in Berwick.

The Panthers scored eight runs in the first and 10 in the third. The game was called after the top of the fifth due to the 10-run mercy rule.

Berwick outhit David Thibodaux, 15-1.

Kyle Pitre, Chad LaGrange and Seth Canty combined to surrender just one hit to David Thibodaux, with Pitre earning the win. In three innings, he hit one batter and fanned seven. Of the 36 pitches he threw, 27 were for strikes.

Pitre also led the Berwick offense with a 2-for-2 performance with a double, three RBIs and two runs. Other top Berwick offensive contributors were: Mitchell Sanford, 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a run; Reid Wiley, 2-for-2, three RBIs and two runs; Lucas Hatch, 2-for-4, two RBIs and a stolen base; Brett Williams, 2-for-4, two runs; Hunter Landry, 1-for-1, a double, a stolen base and two runs; Patrick Robertson, 1-for-2, an RBI, a stolen base and two runs; Denver Jenkins, 1-for-1, an RBI, two stolen bases and three runs; and Zeph DeLatte, 1-for-2, an RBI.

Tuesday, Berwick defeated David Thibodaux on the road 18-3 in five innings.

Berwick scored six runs in the first, two in the second, six more in the third and four in the fourth for an 18-0 lead.

David Thibodaux scored a run in the bottom of the fourth and two more in the bottom of the fifth but could not keep the game from being called after five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.

Robertson, Williams, Jenkins and Hunter Seneca combined to toss a two-hitter with seven strikeouts.

Robertson earned the win. In two innings, he surrendered one hit and fanned one.

Berwick outhit David Thibodaux, 12-2.

David Thibodaux committed eight errors to Berwick’s three miscues.

Wiley led the Berwick offense with a 3-for-3 performance with a double, two RBIs and a run. Other top Berwick offensive contributors were: Zeph Hoffpauir, 2-for-3 with two RBIs, a stolen base and two runs; Landry, 1-for-2, a double, three RBIs, two stolen bases and three runs; Pitre, 1-for-2, an RBI, a stolen base and two runs; Hatch, 1-for-1, two RBIs; Robertson, 1-for-2, an RBI; and Hayden Seneca and Canty each finished 1-for-1 with a double and a run.

Berwick will return to action Saturday when it concludes its regular season with a nondistrict game against Ascension Catholic in Donaldsonville. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.

Patterson splits

with Abbeville

The Patterson Lumberjacks responded from a 4-3 loss to Abbeville Tuesday at Patterson with a 13-3 victory against the Wildcats in Abbeville Wednesday.

In Wednesday’s victory, Patterson scored three in the first, one in the third and one in the fifth for a 5-0 lead.

Abbeville scored a run in the bottom of the fifth, before Patterson responded with four runs apiece in the sixth and seventh innings for a 13-1 lead.

Abbeville scored two runs in its final at bat.

Patterson outhit Abbeville, 9-5, and overcame four errors for the win. Abbeville had one miscue.

Abbeville pitchers combined to walk 15 batters and hit three more.

Reid Perkins earned the win. In six innings, he surrendered one unearned run on three hits with three walks and eight strikeouts.

Offensively, Randy Paul led Patterson with a 3-for-5 performance with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs. Other top Patterson offensive contributors were: Joseph Larson, 2-for-3 with two RBIs, a stolen base and a run; Zachary Burke, 1-for-2, two RBIs; Brandt Lightsey, 1-for-3, an RBI, a stolen base and a run; Jaylon Jennings, 1-for-1, an RBI and two runs; and Don Diaz, an RBI.

Tuesday, Abbeville scored two runs in the top of the seventh for a come-from-behind win.

Abbeville entered the top of the seventh trailing 3-2 before plating two runs and holding Patterson off the scoreboard in the bottom of the seventh for the win.

Early on, Abbeville score a run apiece in the first and third innings for a 2-0 lead, while Patterson tied the score in the bottom of the fourth and took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth.

Abbeville outhit Patterson, 11-10.

The Wildcats overcame four miscues for the victory, while Patterson committed three.

Perkins suffered the loss in relief. In 1.2 innings, he surrendered two runs (two earned) on two hits with one hit batter and three strikeouts.

Larson started the game, and in 5.1 innings, he surrendered two runs (one earned) on nine hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

Offensively, Lightsey led Patterson with a 3-for-4 performance with two stolen bases and a run. Other top Patterson offensive contributors were Perkins, 2-for-4, with an RBI; Diaz, 1-for-2, an RBI; and Burke, 1-for-3, an RBI and a run.

Patterson will conclude its regular season with a home game Friday at 5 p.m. against Central Catholic, while it will travel to face Episcopal School of Acadiana Saturday at 10 a.m.

MCHS falls

to Assumption

The Morgan City Tigers fell 3-0 to Assumption in District 7-4A action in Napoleonville Tuesday.

Assumption scored one run in the first and two more in the sixth.

The Mustangs outhit Morgan City, 8-4.

Logan Tingle suffered the loss. In six innings, he surrendered three runs (two earned) on eight hits with four walks and two strikeouts.

Mitchell Mancuso, Ross Albritton and Ethan Nguyen all finished 1-for-2, while Caleb Landry was 1-for-3.

Morgan City will return to action Thursday when it hosts Assumption in its district finale at 6 p.m.