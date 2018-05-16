Atchafalaya Easter Open Tournament chairman Joey Galloway awarded the individual medalist awards. Girls' medalist was Central Catholic's Madelyn Landry, while boys' medalist was St. Charles' Mikey Landry. (Submitted Photos/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)

St. Paul’s won the event with a score of 322. Team members are Owen Hayden, Chris Wilson, Patrick Blaum, Chase May and McMahon Mahoney.

St. Charles finished second at The Atchafalaya Easter Open with a score of 329. Team members are Mikey Landry, Will Torres, Jacob Twiner, Ryan Laiche and Kenny Matar.

Vandebilt Catholic finished third at The Atchafalaya Easter Open with a team score of 332. Team members are Zachary Morvant, Philip Morvant, Emile Armand, Joe Boudreaux and Jacob Chaisson.

Atchafalaya High School Easter Open winners

Wed, 05/16/2018 - 10:30am zachary fitzgerald

The Atchafalaya Easter Open was held April 6 at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild.

