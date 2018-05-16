Atchafalaya Easter Open Tournament chairman Joey Galloway awarded the individual medalist awards. Girls' medalist was Central Catholic's Madelyn Landry, while boys' medalist was St. Charles' Mikey Landry. (Submitted Photos/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
St. Paul’s won the event with a score of 322. Team members are Owen Hayden, Chris Wilson, Patrick Blaum, Chase May and McMahon Mahoney.
St. Charles finished second at The Atchafalaya Easter Open with a score of 329. Team members are Mikey Landry, Will Torres, Jacob Twiner, Ryan Laiche and Kenny Matar.
Vandebilt Catholic finished third at The Atchafalaya Easter Open with a team score of 332. Team members are Zachary Morvant, Philip Morvant, Emile Armand, Joe Boudreaux and Jacob Chaisson.
Atchafalaya High School Easter Open winners
The Atchafalaya Easter Open was held April 6 at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild.